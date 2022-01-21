Rory Stewart warns it is very disturbing that liar Boris Johnson was ever elected





Rory Stewart has warned it is very troubling that Boris Johnson was ever elected Prime Minister despite having a proven record of lying. The former Tory minister said no one should be surprised the Prime Minister was surprised by allegations of dishonesty about the No 10 parties. It was also ironic that the controversy now looks likely to overthrow him, not one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world, he said. Mr Stewart, who was beaten by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, said of the partygate scandal: We should all have expected it. He was a very famous public figure for 30 years. The British public has spent 30 years focusing on the fact that he is lying, that he is disorganized, that he betrays almost all his personal commitments. He was clearly unfit to be Prime Minister from the start, so it’s very, very troubling that a great country like Britain chose someone so unsuited to the role. Mr Johnson was forced out of his job twice over dishonesty, once for fabricating a quote as a journalist and then as a shadow minister when he lied to Tory leader Michael Howard about an office affair. But he won the Tory leadership convincingly, as party MPs swallowed their worries about his character believing he was an election winner. That judgment proved correct when Mr Johnson secured a triumphant landslide in the 2019 general election as voters backed his pledge to deliver Brexit. Mr. Stewart said Sky News he expected the partygate scandal to be the final nail in the coffin ahead of civil servant Sue Gray’s crucial report next week. But he added: This is a country that has seen one of the worst Covid death threats and one of the poorest economic performances in the developed world. In a way, it’s ironic that what seems to be bringing down the Prime Minister is the Downing Street party, rather than the record of bad government over the past year and a half. Mr. Stewart said: I don’t see what future it has. He may be able to survive for a few more months, but he is seriously injured. And, basically, to be a leader, you need credibility, you need supporters, you need energy, you need enthusiasm, you need trust. And those are things that Boris Johnson had in great excess over the past few years and he lost it and it’s very, very hard to see that coming back and very hard to see him becoming a credible leader again.

