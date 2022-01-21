The West will oppose dictatorships





The UK on Friday warned Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping and their allies that they would form a common front for democracy against dictatorships, Reuters quoted Agerpres as saying. In Australia, Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, said dictatorships are now more credible than they have been since the end of the Cold War, and Britain and its “free world” allies must respond together to global threats, and build ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region and “oppose global aggressors” who use economic dependency to achieve their goals. Truss and his Defense colleague Ben Wallace met their Australian counterparts on Friday in Sydney at the Annual Bilateral Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN). A contract for the purchase of nuclear submarines for Australia was discussed. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said there were no plans to set up a British military base in Australia, even though the British Navy had increased its presence in the Pacific. The two countries have signed infrastructure financing agreements in the region to counter Beijing’s influence. In a speech to the Lowy Institute’s foreign policy think tank, Truss warned Putin: “Stop pulling out of Ukraine before you make a strategic mistake.” “Global aggressors are encouraged in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War,” Truss said. “They are trying to export dictatorship as a service to the whole world. That is why regimes like those in Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.” The UK should work with states like Australia, Israel, India, Japan and Indonesia to oppose aggressors, especially in the Pacific. “It’s time for the world to be free and stand its ground,” she said. China’s “economic hardship” on China has been “one of the wake-up calls” for London, indicating that Beijing is using its economic power to control other countries. China has imposed trade sanctions on Australia after the government in Canberra called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Beijing has dismissed claims of economic coercion, Reuters said. Image source: Kremlin.ru

