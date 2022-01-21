Erdogan says he is ready to travel to Moscow for talks with Ukraine

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he was ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a bid to ease rising tensions around Ukraine.

The Kremlin has been cold with Erdogan’s past attempts to mediate over Turkey’s supply of combat drones to Kyiv.

Turkey has previously offered to host talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul as part of a peace format overseen by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Erdogan is expected to travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in early February.

I have an upcoming visit to Ukraine, Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.

In the meantime, there could be a phone call with Mr. Putin or I could visit Moscow, he added without going into details.

Turkey, a NATO member, supports Ukraine’s ambition to join the Western defense alliance.

He has never acknowledged Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and has signed several major defense contracts with Kyiv.

But Erdogan also enjoys a close working relationship with Putin despite his disagreement with the Russian leader on several fronts.

He said on Thursday that he had warm ties with Ukraine and Russia and would do everything possible to prevent a war from breaking out.

We want peace to reign in our region, and for that we are ready for anything, he reaffirmed on Friday. -AFP