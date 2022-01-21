Donald Trump Says Ron DeSantis Feud Claims ‘Totally Fake News’





Donald Trump has denied reports of a rift between him and Ron DeSantis, insisting the claims are “totally untrue”.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the former president said, “I get on well with Ron” and that he is doing a “tremendous job” as governor of Florida.

“Ron was very good on the [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller hoax. He was right up front with Jim Jordan and everyone else, they were fantastic. Republicans really stuck together and that was a good thing,” Trump said.

“He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. This is totally fake news. I think Ron said it last week, he said it very publicly: the press will never meddle in my friendship with Donald Trump,” he added. .

“He said that, and I agree with him 100%. I have a very good relationship with Ron and plan to have that for a long time.”

The denial came after reports of a feud between Trump and DeSantis, saying the former president was beginning to turn against one of his biggest GOP allies.

Just days ago, Axios, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trump doesn’t see DeSantis as a threat to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if they both decide to run, saying he doesn’t had “no personal charisma and a lackluster personality”.

Trump would also be unhappy with DeSantis for refusing to say he had no intention of putting his name in the hat for the nomination when others “made it pretty clear” that they would not challenge him.

While Trump is still the overwhelming favorite to be the next Republican presidential nominee, DeSantis frequently comes out as voters’ second choice and has narrowed the gap on Trump in the polls.

Trump also appeared to launch a thinly veiled attack on DeSantis while criticizing “courageless” politicians who will neither confirm nor deny whether they have received the COVID vaccine booster during a recent interview with the One America News Network.

Although Trump did not mention DeSantis by name, the governor declined to directly answer questions about whether he had received the third dose of the vaccine in recent weeks.

“I got the booster. Many politicians – I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster? because they had the vaccine, and they answer like – in other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it because they don’t have guts,” Trump said.

DeSantis has been contacted for comment.

Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a comeback campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. Trump has described reports of a dispute between him and DeSantis as totally false news. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

