Pakistan’s national security policy is a sham: The Tribune India





Group captain Murli Menon (retired)

Defense Analyst

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently unveiled his country’s first-ever national security policy, which is meant to articulate a “citizen-centric” framework from the military-centric one so far. When launching the public version of the document, the prime minister kept blaming previous governments for his country’s economic woes. The 100-page document had been approved by the National Security Committee and Cabinet earlier.

NSA Moeed Yusuf said the new policy puts people and the economy at its center, leading to a comprehensive national security framework. These are all big words, no doubt, and clearly orchestrated by the country’s military establishment, which has ruled the roost for more than half of the besieged country’s more than 70-year existence.

Interestingly, the new document specifically mentions “Hindutva”, aggression for political gain and disinformation as India’s predominant threats. Yusuf further places Jammu and Kashmir at the “heart of the bilateral relationship” and implores India to benefit from regional connectivity to bring peace and stability to the region.

The original version of the document is declared classified, clearly protecting the eternal national ethos of “terror for geopolitics”. While the FATF continues to keep the country on its gray list (with the addition of Turkey’s bosom friend in that dodgy fold, for good measure) and its economies in shambles, it can’t be a coincidence that these two Sunni Islamist bedfellows regret their difficult situation, with inflation, the dollar parity and national reserves falling every day.

Having had the opportunity to study the Pakistani military spirit, thanks to a diplomatic mandate in Islamabad at the turn of the last millennium, I find it difficult to imagine a military dispensation henceforth favorable to academic or doctrinal moorings.

I still remember one of my first one-on-ones with the late PAF Air Chief Mushaf Ali Mir, in which he flatly stated that his Air Force was essentially a “tactical” entity. and had no use for sophisticated service doctrine manuals (as the IAF had just articulated its first air power doctrine).

In another interaction with senior PAF officers at a reception for a visiting US War College team, in response to a question from a student officer as to what he would suggest as a suitable topic for a lecture thesis, the then Deputy PAF Chief nonchalantly replied, “Why not Talibanize Pakistan?

It was the standard briefing at the time among the Defense Attaché community to count the number of officer cadets and bearded officers on pass out parades at PMA Kakul, Risalpur PAF Academy and elsewhere. .

So what about this well-known Islamized orientation in the new national security policy?

Obviously, these aspects, including nuclear priorities and shady relationships with fringe elements in Afghanistan and Kashmir, must have been reserved for the classified part of the document. That in itself makes the whole exercise a fallacy, as the nation’s Military Incorporated simply cannot afford to compromise its own interests. The same goes for this sham of a national security policy, surely built around larger than life representations of its military machismo, devoid of any nuanced articulation of doctrines, conducive civil-military relations, etc.

Despite all this, the status of the Pakistani military in its social fabric, in an otherwise disheveled politics, is destined to continue.

Another aspect that comes to mind is the military’s obsession with religion and the indoctrinations and fervor that come with it. During an official visit aboard a Pak navy destroyer off the port of Karachi once during an ongoing ‘stay away’ exercise all the sailors disappeared to say their prayers in response to the azan call of the muezzin on board! Naval officers then tended to scoff, no doubt, but to a trained eye the priorities of a religiously-based fighting force were amply clear.

So the long and short of the matter is that some things like the wild feline stripes simply cannot change, and the terror and jihadist orientation of the Pakistani military will remain forever.

The utter disdain (as evidenced) with which the Pakistani military holds its civilian counterparts is another straw that breaks the camel’s back. In a nation already in a precarious economic situation, the military must ensure that it gets its slice of the limited national treasury pie, and the bogey of threats from India cannot be minimized even for a moment. And Imran Khan’s anointing as a handy lackey for these machinations will play out in the days to come.

With Army Chief Bajwa’s tenure ending later this year, and the frustration of junior aspirants who would have been overlooked for promotions, thanks to his outsized extensions, are sure to wreak havoc on the civilian-military applecart . When the considerable international pressure after the rise of the Afghan Taliban is added to this, no game, such as the new national security policy document, would help prevent the inevitable crisis-to-crisis security management in Pakistan. .

China, of course, will continue to fish in troubled waters, whether through the ambitious CPEC or through timely military sales, like the supposed 25 J10C deal that followed. Any viable security architecture undoubtedly needs a national security strategy as a starting point. But this must be underpinned by a solid professional military education and a system of democratic values ​​where civilian authority decides.

Until that gets done, Pakistan will spend militarily in a panic, until, of course, the disgruntled common man pays the ultimate price. Opportunistic parasites, including the incumbent prime minister and his retinue of ignorant, sycophant cronies, would only serve to hasten the downfall. Pushed by the military/intelligence establishment and other power brokers to rival India militarily, a repeat of a familiar Cold War fiasco seems set to be planned.

