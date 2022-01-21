Countering China: Collision Course for the 21st Century (Chinese Revanchism and Revisionism)

China, under Xi Jinping, is the nation that poses the greatest threat to the international status quo that has existed since the end of the Cold War. Although there are areas where cooperation between China and the United States may be both desirable and highly necessary, such as combating climate change, such cases are rare. Instead, the seemingly inevitable collision of the two powers is sure to determine the fate of the 21st century.

From Carter’s advocacy of China-US relations in the late 1970s to George Bush’s Assistant Secretary of State urging China to be a responsible player in world affairs in the early 2000s, the United States has spent decades of pursuing a strategic engagement with China. Such efforts were led by prominent scholars, including Janos Kornai, a renowned professor of economics at Harvard University, who believed that economic incentives would spur China to reform and open up as promised by the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. Despite Western leaders hoping for China’s policy to liberalize as a result of economic, technological and cultural exchanges, the consequences of the Tiananmen Square massacre have clearly shown that they were probably wrong. Continuing normal trade relations, as advocated by President Clinton in his Speech on China’s Trade Bill of 2000, have created US economic and trade dependencies on the Chinese economy that contribute to the current dichotomy of China challenging the global hegemony of the Americas. In the words of Kornai himself, which puts the situation poetically, We have not only observed China’s transformation with approval, but have actively contributed to these changes. We are the modern version of Mary Shelleys Frankenstein The resurrected creature became a murderous monster.

Instead, it has become increasingly difficult to imagine a world in the coming decades where China would be willing to recognize, empower, and promote the fundamentals of egalitarian societies rather than pursue a revisionist, revengeful agenda. It continues to attempt to undermine and intimidate small, fragile democracies abroad with debt-trap diplomacy as we see in Uganda. It shows limited initiatives to counter rogue states that renounce respect for basic humanitarian norms like North Korea. He is suppressing popular movements in his own backyard in Hong Kong, and he is establishing a network of unconventional allies who threaten to challenge the stability of America’s own alliances. Moreover, due to the heavy economic dependence of the United States on its relationship with China, prominent citizens censor one’s own reviews from China to please the Chinese government, all to maintain the now-needed financial flows to their franchises and businesses. The beginning of a global return to authoritarianism has only bolstered China’s rise as an increasingly credible challenge to US liberal hegemony as it prepares to strike while the iron is hot.

Recent indications have confirmed that a confrontation is all but inevitable no matter what the United States does, given China’s growing restrictions on the dissemination of information inside and outside its borders. The resulting decrease in economic and political predictability suggests that the frequency of asymmetric gray area warfare will likely soon increase. Through the Great Firewall, China is trying to achieve its goals by playing on the social disorder in its competitor. Simply put, concerted and widespread cyberattacks and attacks based on economic mechanisms against the United States and its allies could become much more widespread and dangerous in the months to come.

Based on the direct challenge that Xis China poses both to the United States itself and to the ability of global democracy to survive, the United States, as the country best positioned to prevent the rise of a malignant world superpower, must act. To do this, it must first recognize the factors that have led us here, ranging from demographics and economics to the internal dynamics of the CCP to the geopolitical needs to ensure Chinese security, as well as the policies adopted by the States. States themselves who have failed to counter the deterioration of situations to this point. Second, the United States must take steps to limit the potential for open conflict without ceding the race in the 21st century to China. Ultimately, by discussing these issues through this column, there will be a better appreciation of what strategic goals the United States should be pursuing in all theaters where China is involved, and exactly why and how the United States should act to counter China.