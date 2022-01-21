Donald Trump faces ‘substantial risk of prosecution’ in Georgia





Georgia prosecutors’ request for a special grand jury to help probe into voter fraud against Donald Trump shows the former president is at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution, according to a co-author of a report detailing his alleged crimes.

Norm Eisen, senior researcher at the government think tank Brookings, was reacting to news that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had requested a special grand jury in his investigation into 2020 election interference.

Willis investigated a taped conversation between Trump and Brad Raffensperger, the Georgian secretary of state, in which the former president asked him to “find 11,780 votes” to help him win the election.

Eisen, who also served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, said the move appears to confirm a Brookings Governance report released last September that said Trump had committed “multiple crimes” in his efforts to nullify the results of the 2020 elections in Georgia.

“Fani Willis wants a special grand jury for his investigation. What does this mean for Trump? This confirms what we wrote in our report: he faces substantial risk of prosecution in Georgia,” Eisen tweeted.

The 114-page report concluded that Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia “subjects him to substantial risk of possible state charges based on multiple crimes,” such as criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud; intentional interference in the exercise of electoral functions; and conspiracy to commit electoral fraud.

The report was compiled based on publicly available reports and evidence, including the phone call between Trump and Raffensperger.

The report also lists other examples of Trump actions after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, including:

On December 5, urging Governor Kemp to help change the outcome through several actions and attacked Kemp the same day at a rally for his failure to act. U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to alter election result in some statesOn Dec. 23, urged Raffensperger’s office chief investigator Frances Watson to find dishonesty in connection with election complaints her office was investigating thenEngaged in various communications with U.S. Department of Justice officials in an unsuccessful attempt to induce the Department to intervene to influence a change in the outcome as certified in Georgia

Willis made the request to the Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge for a special purpose grand jury some time after claiming that a “significant number of witnesses and potential witnesses refused to cooperate with the investigation in the absence of a subpoena requiring their testimony”.

Willis named Raffensperger as one of those who refused to cooperate without a subpoena.

A special purpose grand jury differs from a normal grand jury in that it will have no time limit to issue an indictment, can focus on a single issue, and can also subpoena witnesses to testify.

Former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said Georgia’s voter fraud investigation “would be an ideal case” for a special grand jury because of its complexity.

“It’s usually because it’s a very laborious investigation that’s going to take time,” he told The Associated Press.

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin said Trump’s call with Raffensperger was “a filmed election robbery.”

Toobin added: “That’s why so many people around the then president were worried about his mental state.

“I remember at the time talking to advisers who said ‘he’s lost his mind’ and so on. He was trying to do everything under the sun to hang on to power and this episode that was taped may be his loss.”

In a statement, Trump called the call with Georgia’s secretary of state “perfect” and “perhaps even more so” than his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for which he was impeached.

“What this special civil grand jury should be looking into is not my perfect phone call, but the large-scale voter fraud that took place in Georgia,” Trump said. “Then they would do a great job for the people. No more political witch hunts!”

Trump has been contacted for further comment.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on July 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump faces a “substantial risk” of prosecution if a special grand jury is brought in to help investigate voter fraud in Georgia. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-georgia-election-prosecution-jury-1671537 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos