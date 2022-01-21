How has Erdoan transformed Turkey? — Timetables of Greek cities

Politics
European Union foreign ministers presented a report assessing the progress of Turkey’s integration into the EU following the meeting of the General Affairs Council on 14 December 2021.
In the document, it was pointed out that Ankara continues to move further and further away from the principles of democracy, a commitment which is the main and necessary condition for obtaining EU membership.
Thus, the authors of the document noted that the situation of the rule of law, independent justice and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Turkey continues to worsen.
The special powers of the Turkish authorities that they acquired after the 2016 coup attempt remain in force, so the pressure on civil society and opposition party representatives does not stop.
In fact, recent developments show that Ankara is increasingly drifting towards authoritarianism and Islamization.
The Turkish political order in recent years has undergone substantial changes.
While Erdoan’s initial period of power (2002-2011) was characterized by political stability, a high level of economic growth and liberalizing reforms.
However, since the beginning of the 2010s, we have witnessed the formation of an authoritarian regime in the form of a personalist government of the Turkish leader.
READ MORE: Turkey speeds up Azerbaijan’s absorption process.
The new tendencies of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) have been one of the reasons for these overall changes in the Turkish political system.
In the early 2000s, Erdoan’s party abandoned its own target audience, character of rhetoric and management techniques.
As a result, the AKP began to focus, in the first place, on the nationalists, having radicalized the notion of “nation”, and political Islam, which became the fundamental principle of the regime.
Meanwhile, socialist studies show that not everyone in Turkey is happy with such a situation.
According to a summer 2021 survey conducted by Mustafa Aydine, Turkish scholar, professor of international relations, writer, columnist, television commentator and public intellectual, a significant disappointment with conservative and Islamic values has become a characteristic trend of the Turkish population in recent years.
In particular, as the regime’s unjust victimization and ideological pressure increased, the number of people identifying as supporters of political Islam rose from 47.4% in 2017 to an all-time high of 27.0%. in 2021.
In this context, it is very logical when it comes to the European Union’s harsh criticism of Turkey, which continues to distance itself from European integration processes.
Earlier, members of the European Parliament studied the report prepared by Spanish politician Nacho Sanchez Amor. The document says Erdo’s authoritarian regime unleashed fierce repression, began crackdowns, unprecedented in atrocities and scale against the country’s citizens, the opposition and the media.
In this respect, the parliamentarians questioned the advisability of new negotiations on Turkey’s accession to the EU.
While there is an intense struggle between democracy and authoritarianism in the developing world, Erdoan is betting Turkey’s future on a deeply rooted political Islam.
Such a choice obviously puts the whole range of its ideological prospects in danger of failure, while the growing impatience with the politics of the ruling party concerns not only Turkish citizens, but also the West.
Kemran Mamedov is an Azerbaijani journalist based in Moscow, born in Georgia and specializing in South Caucasus issues.
