Liz Truss warns Putin and Xi: Britain and the West will oppose ‘dictatorship’ | World | News





Speaking in Sydney on Friday, Ms Truss said the UK and its democratic allies in the ‘free world’ must come together and ‘confront the global aggressors’ who were exploiting countries’ ‘economic dependency’ to get what ‘they wanted. Ms Truss said autocracies “seek to export dictatorship as a service around the world. This is why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.

She said democratic countries had “not done enough since the end of the Cold War to ensure that we deter aggressors”. Speaking at the Lowy Institute during a visit to Australia, Ms Truss said countries needed to reduce their economic dependence on Russia amid growing tensions on the Ukrainian border, fearing a invasion is imminent. The foreign minister warned President Putin to “restrain and withdraw from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake”. Referring to the Soviet war with Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989, Truss said the Kremlin “has not learned the lessons of history” and risked being drawn into a protracted conflict and a “terrible quagmire and loss of life”. The Foreign Secretary said: ‘We need everyone to be engaged. Together with our allies, we will continue to support Ukraine and urge Russia to defuse and engage in constructive discussions. What happens in Eastern Europe matters to the world. The warning came as diplomats from Russia and the United States prepared to meet in Switzerland to discuss the situation in Ukraine after a series of high-level meetings last week failed to reach to a breakthrough.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. The United States and its allies have continued talks with the Kremlin to try to defuse tensions on the Ukrainian border, where 100,000 Russian troops are currently stationed. US President Joe Biden was lambasted on Wednesday after suggesting at a press conference that NATO members were divided on how to respond to Russia if it made a “minor incursion” into Ukraine. “What you’re going to see is Russia will be held accountable if they invade, and it depends on what they do,” Biden said during his first solo press conference of the year. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight over what to do and what not to do etc.” The president said: “There are differences within NATO as to what countries are prepared to do, depending on what happens. If there are Russian forces crossing the border… I think that changes everything. Mr. Biden’s remarks alarmed the Ukrainian government. An official told CNN that the admission that Western nations were not aligned on how they would react to a Russian invasion “gives Putin the green light to enter Ukraine as he pleases.” READ MORE: Biden shows no love for UK with new ambassador as he sides with EU

A clarification released by the White House just 30 minutes after Mr Biden’s press conference said: “If Russian military forces cross the Ukrainian border, it is a new invasion, and it will receive a swift, severe and United States and our allies. Speaking in Sydney, Ms Truss reiterated that a Russian invasion of Ukraine “would have a huge cost”. “We are ready to put in place very tough sanctions, we are also working to support Ukraine in terms of defensive capacity,” she said. Ms Truss was joined in Australia this week by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace who confirmed on Monday that the UK had sent arms to Ukraine, joining other countries such as Canada and the United States who are believed to have military personnel and defense equipment in the field. In a joint statement, Ms. Truss and Mr. Wallace expressed their “absolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. Cabinet ministers traveled to Sydney to meet their Australian counterparts for the annual Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) where they discussed the recent Aukus defense partnership between Australia, the UK and the US. States, including plans for Australia to have access to nuclear underwater technology. The Aukus partnership sparked outrage in France when it launched in September, with President Emmanuel Macron furious over Australia’s cancellation of a long-standing submarine contract. DO NOT MISS :

Beyond the immediate threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ms Truss said the UK and its allies, including Australia, India, Japan and Indonesia, must reduce their dependence on the towards Russia in order to protect their economic and democratic interests. Ms Truss said that “the free world must also work together to reduce economic dependence on Russia in order to put in place the agreements that help countries have alternatives in terms of trade and investment, so that in the future it will become more difficult for these aggressive regimes to use the dependency economy as a way to get what they want. She accused China of “economic coercion” against Australia, referring to trade sanctions imposed by Beijing on Australian products after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Ms Truss called it ‘one of the red flags’ in the UK that Beijing was using its economic power to exert control over other countries to get what it wanted.

