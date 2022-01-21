Teachers rebel against Boris Johnson as they insist face masks must be worn in classrooms





More than 100 schools have already told parents that students must continue to wear masks during class



School leaders are rebelling against the government over face masks in the classroom, insisting they will not be phased out. More than 100 schools have already told parents that students must continue to wear masks ongoing, despite Boris Johnson’s announcement that the rule is no longer needed. However, the education secretary insisted Thursday that “all schools“should get rid of the face masks so that children can “have a normal experience” in the classroom. He warned Department for Education (DfE) staff would contact headteachers who reject the decision to drop masks. Kwasi Kwarteng denies Wakeford blackmail claims: ‘It’s up to him to provide the evidence’ It comes amid further infighting within the Conservative Party as reports suggested rebel Tory MPs were planning to release a secret recording and text messages linked to allegations of blackmail by the Prime Minister’s supporters. Thusday, Nadhim Zahawi , the education secretary, said the new national guidelines on face masks applied to each school in the countryside. “National guidelines on wearing face coverings in common areas will also be removed in line with the national exit from Plan B,” he said. “This applies to all schools-and if necessary, local DfE teams would work with schools to support them in implementing the guidelines. Director of parent campaign group UsForThem Arabella Skinner also said: “Like we have seen throughout the pandemic, schools often go well beyond recommendations and beyond what the rest of society is required to do. “In the case of masks being removed from class, we had over 100 schools raised with us who choose – against government advice – to keep masks in class.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that masks would be removed from classrooms from Thursday, with common areas to follow on January 27. The move proved controversial with education unions, who warned it could be premature and the situation in schools remains extremely difficult with significant levels of staff and student absence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.uk/news/school-teachers-rebel-against-boris-johnson-as-they-insist-face-masks-must-be-worn-in-classrooms/210320

