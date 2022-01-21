Trump in numbers: 2024 is not easy





2022 is a critical year for Donald TrumpDonald TrumpDoomsday predictions for Democrats are no guarantees of midterm failure A review of President Biden’s first year on border policy Hannity after Jan. 6 texted McEnany “no more stolen campaign speeches” in five-point plan for Trump PLUS. By wading through primary race after primary race, he has brought a vital asset into play: the perception that he is a winner. A strong year for Trump will set the stage for running in 2024, an announcement he is clearly looking forward to making.

So how is Trump doing in the polls? Well, it’s a mixed bag.

Good news for Trump

The good news for Trump is mostly about the bad news for Joe Biden.

Bidens’ approval began to drop with the pullout from Afghanistan, and it has continued to drop. From a high of 55% approval, the FiveThirtyEight average now puts Biden at 42.5%, with 52.1% disapproval. The Republican-friendly Rassmussen poll has Biden at just 38%.

And there are few indications that it will improve in the near future. Putin and Russia will be a permanent problem. Inflation continues. Bidens’ progressive purse (also known as Build Back Better), voting rights legislation and filibuster changes are all dead on arrival. Worse for Biden, the progressive faction of the Democratic Party is unwilling to face reality on these issues and is ineffectively forcing him to run away.

Trump has generally edged Biden in the 2024 poll. The RealClearPolitics average has Trump leading Biden by nearly 5 points at 46% to 41%, with Insider Advantage giving Trump an 8-point lead. Polls from YouGov and Redfield and Wilton wavered, but show Trump on average with a small lead.

And Trump doesn’t seem to have a problem within his own party. Most Republicans want Trump to run (53%, according to YouGov). Trump significantly leads in all putative GOP primary polls with Florida Governor Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFlorida first lady Casey DeSantis completes chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer Senate MORE takes second place in all areas. The Dec. 13 YouGov poll comes closest with Trump leading DeSantis 44% to 23%, but other YouGov polls have Trump in the mid-50s, leading DeSantis by more than 35 points. The TIPP gives Trump a 60-11% advantage.

Bad news for Trump

It’s not all sunshine for Trump.

When you dig into the numbers, he has significant issues. For one, his approval rating is just as bad as Bidens’. The latest FiveThirtyEight average has Trump at 43% approval. Moreover, most Americans don’t want to see Trump running even more than opposing a Biden candidacy. According to YouGov, 59% do not want Trump to run, while 57% are against Biden’s candidacy.

In that same YouGov poll, 30% of Republicans want someone other than Trump to seek the GOP nomination, indicating a worrying trend among Republican voters. Simply put, Trump’s support isn’t as strong as it looks. Trump regularly polls for approval in the 1980s among Republicans. The most recent YouGov poll in January has Trump 81% in favor among Republicans. Morning Consult has Trump 83% in favor. Yet in both polls, Bidens’ overall approval numbers are better than Trump’s, though both are negative.

More worrying for Trump is how far his primary test vote is falling relative to his approval ratings. Trump sees a 25-35 point drop in his approval ratings when Republicans are asked if they really want to vote for him. His disapproval numbers among Republicans hover in the mid-teens, but the percentage of Republicans who don’t want him running ranges from 23 to 30 percent.

What makes these numbers really problematic for Trump is that there is virtually no public opposition against him among top Republicans. Only a few elected GOP officials and the generally discredited Never Trumpers have publicly broken with him. Some top Republicans have opposed him on key issues or simply refused to bow down to him, but none have taken a public break.

The result is that Trump is running essentially unopposed for the Republican presidential nomination, but a significant proportion of Republicans are still looking for someone else.

And Trump is worried, as evidenced by his assault on DeSantis.

Trump repeats his 2020 playbook: Attack the first face he sees in the rearview mirror. If DeSantis decides to mount a challenge or if another Republican espouses Trump’s troubles (like South Dakota Gov. Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemTrump in the numbers: 2024 ain’t easy, GOP governors pressure administration Biden to control infrastructure implementation (Noem releases ad touting banning transgender athletes from women’s sports PLUS), Trump may well have his hands full.

There are several issues looming in the background for Trump. Any one of the whirlwind of investigations could result in an indictment. His indiscipline on messaging and his refusal to back down on his stolen campaign claims have kept him from focusing on the many failures of the Biden administration. Trump is also weighing on the Republican primaries, alienating parts of the GOP base and, more importantly, putting him at risk of backing losing candidates.

Much of Trump’s strength has to do with the perception that he is a winner and his ability to dominate media coverage.

One thing Trump knows is how to keep the spotlight on himself and that has taken all the oxygen out of the Republican Party, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to establish themselves as a true challenger.

It’s a shrewd strategy, but Trump is treading a perilous path.

Despite all the fumbles from Biden and the Democrats, Trump can’t get 50% approval in any poll. Trump’s ratings have not improved, leaving his fortunes at the mercy of Democratic incompetence. Unless Trump can increase his number of endorsements, he will risk any improvement, however modest, in the fortunes of the Democrats.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public affairs and regulatory consulting firm. Naughton is a former political campaign consultant from Pennsylvania. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.

