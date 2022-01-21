Confinement of Xian: Beijing continues to seek zero-Covid

First I was hoping to escape confinement

Later I was hoping to go out to buy some food

Now I just hope I’m not fired a poem widely shared on Weibo about Xian; translated and reported by China Digital Times

Rather than shifting gears, as much of the world has done, Beijing continues to pursue its zero covid agenda. But the Chinese government’s heavy-handed measures to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and its messages to the public to justify those measures, may have failed. China is beholden to its zero-Covid strategy since February 2n/a the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics are approaching, and the Omicron variant is spreading around the world.

The Chinese Communist Party constructed a narrative at the start of the pandemic claiming that China defeated the virus thanks to Xi Jinping’s leadership and superior form of governance compared to democratic countries. However, its strict lockdown and isolation methods, coupled with a vaccine that does not work well against Omicron and Delta variants, have left its population vulnerable to infection.

The Party must continue its zero Covid measures both to save face internationally and to appease domestic backlash.

At the time of this writing, the strict lockdown of Xians has been partially lifted and public transit services have resumed. This is after the city, which has a population of almost 13 million, was closed for several weeks.

the Associated press reported on January 11, two more cities were quarantined, placing 20 million people on home confinement. Then Tianjin, a port and manufacturing city south of Beijing, was placed under partial lockdown. Other cities and places have since been placed under full or partial lockdown, including parts of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Yanzhong Huang of the Council on Foreign Relations said Reuters that China has pushed itself against the wall:

Beijing seems confident that strict pandemic control measures will still work. But with a large population that is not immune to COVID-19, it should be easy for this new variant to multiply and spread quickly in China. David Stanway, Analysis: China’s zero COVID campaign under strain as Omicron surges at Reuters

Reuters also points out the 2022 risk assessment report of the American investment think tank, Eurasia Group:

“The initial success of Zero COVID-19 and Xi’s personal attachment to it make any change of course impossible,” he said. “China’s policy will fail to contain infections, leading to larger outbreaks, in turn requiring tougher lockdowns,” he said, predicting greater economic disruption and growing public dissatisfaction. public. David Stanway, Analysis: China’s zero COVID campaign under strain as Omicron surges at Reuters

Omicron and the failure of the Chinas Health Code app

Data from South Africa, UK and USA AC watch the Omicron variant is highly contagious, but less likely to cause severe cases compared to Delta. Additionally, the Omicron variant may cause mild breakthrough cases in those who are vaccinated or have had Covid-19 in the past.

Vaccines are still effective in inducing milder symptoms and medical professionals have better methods for treating Covid-19. These factors have led most countries to abandon strict lockdowns or stay-in-place orders, opting for a more rampant spread-mitigation mentality.

China is the exception.

In Xian, it was still 2020. On December 22, Xians, 13 million people were placed under strict confinement. People were not allowed to leave their homes for food and had to wait for delivery services, which were delayed to the point that some were bartering for staple foods.

Public transport stopped and those who were sick or had been exposed were placed in quarantine centers, sometimes against their will. According to China digital time, residents received no warning and were transported to a quarantine center, which residents on social media called being transported. Others who wanted to self-quarantine to prevent the spread to their families were denied access and told to stay at home. A man reportedly tried to protect his family by leaving, but after authorities denied his request, all six of his family members tested positive for Covid-19.

Much of the chaos in Xian was due to the health code app crashing due to high volume. The app tracks in real time whether someone has been near someone with Covid-19. People’s Covid status changes depending on the level of potential exposure with a color coding system (red, yellow and green) indicating how free they are to roam. The code may change if someone lives in the same building as another person with Covid, or if someone lives in an area with a high number of cases. The app has also been used to place people in lockdown for non-Covid reasons. Chinese spokespersons touted the app as China’s high-tech solution to tracking Covid and winning the war against the virus. According to Protocol, the app crashed twice, the second time when senior Beijing officials were visiting Xian.

Technological problems, along with the rapid and widespread lockdown of local governments, have led to a cascade of problems. Food shortages and preferential treatment for government officials as well as hospitals turning away non-Covid patients have been reported. An eight-month pregnant woman has lost her baby because she was unable to seek treatment until she provided a negative Covid test. This woman’s story served as a flashpoint for online anger:

On Wednesday, anger spread across the country, with expressions of outrage on social media in response to a video showing a woman sitting outside a hospital, with a pool of blood at her feet. In the minute-long video, people identifying themselves as family members describe how the woman was kept waiting outside the hospital for two hours, allegedly because her last Covid-19 test was a few hours too old. Liyan Qi, Anger over Xian lockdown spreads to China at The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reports that another woman had a similar experience after being discharged from two hospitals.

A woman reported on social media that her father died of a heart attack because hospitals wouldn’t treat someone who lived in a moderate risk area of ​​the city. And a boy with leukemia was unable to get his cancer treatment until people pressured the hospital to admit him.

China digital time reports that angry residents berate officials for only caring about whether people die of Covid, when other deaths apparently don’t count. Comments on a live stream about the pandemic situation prompted so many complaints that the station had to turn off the comments. In addition, Chinese residents denigrated the governments directed video of workers dressed in hazmat suits creating a useless food chain for propaganda purposes.

Beijing is stuck in its own narrative

In 2020, China’s propaganda department began rewriting the narrative around the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic started in Wuhan, and whether the virus is thought to have jumped from animals to humans in a wet market or a lab, or was the result of a lab incident, the Most agree that the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian-style government instigated hiding the outbreak and not reporting early cases of SARS-like pneumonia to the Chinese CDC and the World Health Organization.

The global perception of China was already at an all-time low due to diminishing freedoms in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Domestically, the Chinese people were angry with the harsh lockdown measures in Wuhan and the local government’s complacency at the start of the pandemic.

By March 2020, the Chinese government had built a new story That said, rather than the authoritarian government being responsible for the global pandemic, it was the authoritarian system that defeated the virus. The Central Propaganda Department, the State Council Information Office and the China International Communications Center published the book A battle against the epidemic: China fights Covid-19 in 2020, which would have been translated into several languages ​​if publication had not been interrupted. He praised how the Chinese government, led by General Secretary Xi Jinping, has dealt with the Covid-19 outbreak wisely and effectively.

Geremie R. Barm, editor of China Heritage Australia, saida helpful editorialin theNew York Timeswhich describes some of the book’s criticism and the Party’s propaganda attempts in mainland China.

Beijing is now promote the story that Omicron arrived in the capital with a contaminated package from Canada. China is the only country to claim that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can survive on surfaces or through cold chain supply lines and that someone can catch Covid-19 through contact with these surfaces. Studies continue to claim that SARS-CoV-2 is spread through air droplets.

While the Party would like to convince the world and Chinese citizens that its authoritarian measures are the only way to defeat the virus, the virus, it seems, hasn’t gotten the message.