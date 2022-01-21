Large statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be erected at India Gate as symbol of India’s indebtedness, PM Modi announces





The Center had earlier announced that Bos’ birthday would be commemorated as Parakram Divas.

A granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will stand at India Gate as a sign of the country’s debt to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today. India will commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighters on January 23. The development follows a recent government decision to begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 to include the anniversary of Boses’ birth, in line with the centers aim to commemorate important aspects of the Indian history and culture. . Currently, the celebrations begin on January 24 and end on January 29 with the Retreat of the Blows Ceremony. The Center had earlier announced that Bos’ birthday would be commemorated as Parakram Divas. Bose was one of the most important figureheads of the Indian freedom movement. He was born in Cuttack, Odisha in 1897 but spent much of his life in Kolkata (then Calcutta) before his sudden disappearance in 1945. As the entire nation celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am happy to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. It would be a symbol of India’s debt to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022 In a tweet, along with a photo of the proposed statue, Modi said: At a time when the entire nation celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am happy to share that his grand statue, made of granite , will be installed at India Gate. It would be a symbol of India’s debt to him. Modi also announced that a hologram statue will be displayed at the site until the statue is installed. The Prime Minister will unveil the hologram on January 23. Until the large statue of Netaji Bose is completed, one of his hologram statues would be present in the same place. I will be unveiling the hologram statue on January 23, the birthday of Netajis. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022 However, despite government attempts to promote Bose, the Center sparked controversy following its rejection of West Bengals’ painting of the legendary freedom fighter for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed shock at the decision to exclude the painting and, in a letter to Modi, had urged the Center to reconsider the decision. However, the government refused to reconsider, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh saying the central public works department already had a painting featuring Bose. The government of West Bengal has since decided to present a similar picture during the Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata.

