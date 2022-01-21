Boris Johnson and ‘Partygate’: He who lives by the sword of Brexit dies by the sword of Brexit

1/5

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a session on clean innovation and technology at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, November 2. File photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) – Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is under immediate threat. Johnson, who likes a classic analogy, will know that the official Sue Gray’s impending report on the ‘Partygate’ scandal is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Johnson has been badly damaged by revelations in recent weeks that he attended gatherings and parties his own government banned during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, while relatives of some Britons died alone .

Significantly, the pressure on Johnson is mounting from within his own party. During an acrimonious Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, David Davis, a former Conservative cabinet minister and arch-Brexiteer, told Johnson “in the name of God, go!“

Yet for all the public anger over Johnson’s lack of leadership during the pandemic and his failure to grasp the need for full contrition over “Partygate,” his weakened position actually has much more to do with the Brexit replicas in three main ways.

“Red Wall”

The first is the extent to which Brexit contributed to Johnson’s election victory in December 2019.

The dominant majority he obtained in this election – a major political achievement – enabled Britain to withdraw from the European Union. Much of this success has been attributed to a shift in support from so-called “red wallconstituencies in the North and Midlands of England, which had a history of electoral work and switched their allegiance to the Conservatives.

The two sources of this historic change were thought to be the desire to complete Brexit and hostility towards Labor left leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The problem for Johnson is the perception among the new cohort of Tory MPs elected from “Red Wall” constituencies that their newfound support among voters may be shaky.

With Brexit over and Corbyn no longer the union leader, many are wondering whether those voters will now return to work. Fear of an embarrassing parliamentary career may persuade many to consider giving Johnson the push.

“Technopopulist”

The second Brexit-related weakness relates to Johnson’s leadership style and the role he played in the Conservatives’ 2019 election victory.

This style has been described by political scientists Chris Bickerton and Carlo Invernizzi Accetti as “technopopulismThat is to say, Johnson is a leader who seems to reject ‘normal’ politics, while at the same time professing an unorthodox skill at getting things – like Brexit – done.

It was an important part of his appeal to the Conservatives who elected him party leader in 2019 and to voters who named him prime minister later that year.

Yet this now makes him vulnerable. There’s a big question many conservatives may ask: Was the 2019 election a victory for Johnson, or for the party more broadly?

If they deem it Johnson’s victory, they could decide to eject him before he permanently infects the Conservative brand ahead of the local elections in May and the general election in two years.

Johnson’s populist nod and nod that ‘I’m with them but not of them’ could now come back in full force as Tory politicians decide whether or not to amputate Johnson’s rot to save the Tory body .

In doing so, they will be in line with public opinion. Johnson’s chaotic leadership style has always been tied to a sense of personal advancement. While this was visible to some during Brexit, it has become even more evident during the pandemic.

During 2020, the conservative leadership invoked the Second World War”The spirit of the Blitzto get through the darkest days of the pandemic.

From the perspective of 2022 and the “Partygate” scandal, another wartime analogy seems more apt –“lions driven by donkeys.” It is a popular memento of the First World War in which stoic British soldiers were driven to their deaths by incompetent commanders.

Half-baked Brexit

Finally, Johnson’s position is weakened because, despite the rhetoric, Brexit is only half done.

Johnson is a famous over-promiser. He told parliament in 2017 that Brexit meant Britain could have your cake and eat it. The reality is that the Brexit cake is half-baked (in both senses of the word).

On the one hand, the status of Northern Ireland as a full part of the United Kingdom is still at stake because the question of the border between the European Union and the United Kingdom has not yet been resolved.

Second, it is difficult to see what material benefit Brexit has brought to the UK. Admittedly, the pandemic has clouded the ability to make firm judgments about the UK economy. However, it is hard to imagine, in the midst of all the shortages of food and truckers, that a free trade agreement with Australia gives British citizens so much more than they had when Britain was part of the European Union.

This means true Brexit believers might like someone like Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as Prime Minister fully realizing what they perceive as the real benefits of the decision to leave the EU.

Who could replace Johnson?

Truss, in Australia for the annual Australia-UK ministerial meetings, is likely considering his position, as well as other potential suitors to replace Johnson: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and former Secretary at Foreign Affairs Jeremy Hunt, who was beaten by Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Leadership Contest.

Former Tory MP Enoch Powell, a hero of the Tory right and outspoken critic of Britain’s entry into the European Economic Community in the 1970s, once said all political lives end in failure.

Johnson’s downfall would be a case of the revolution eating itself. The irony is that the man who promised to get Brexit done just might get Brexit done.

Ben Wellings is a lecturer in politics and international relations at Monash University.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

