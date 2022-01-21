Georgia is on track to potentially sue Trump





Yesterday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to the Chief Justice of the Fulton County Superior Court requesting the appointment of a special grand jury to investigate the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia.

The request was prompted by the reluctance of key witnesses, including Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to cooperate without being subpoenaed to testify. The special grand jury would not have the power to bring indictments, but it can make recommendations regarding criminal prosecutions as it sees fit.

With the letter, Willis has brought to the fore the actions surrounding former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign contest that are most suspect under federal and state criminal law. The district attorney is seeking a special grand jury with good reason, as Trump appears to have crossed the line into outright illegality, and this behavior deserves a serious and thorough criminal investigation.

Since last winter, the public has focused much of its attention on the violent right-wing terrorist attack on the Capitol on January 6. And that is understandable. But the truth is that the most compelling evidence of Trump’s criminality lies in his actions before that day. And nowhere is his misconduct more clearly documented than in the state of Georgia.

A brief reminder is in order. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, Trump called Raffensperger and tried to pressure him into intervening in Georgia’s presidential vote count. I have to find 12,000 votes, Trump said. Trump was joined on the call by his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a team of lawyers, including Cleta Mitchell. At the start of the call, Trump said, I think it’s pretty clear that we won. We have largely won in Georgia.

During the call, Trump made a series of false allegations of voter fraud and announced that he likely won by half a million votes. And then he said the following, words that should be at the center of any criminal investigation into the former president:

And you’re going to find out that they’re totally illegal, it’s more illegal for you than for them, because you know what they did, and you don’t report it. It’s a criminal, it’s a criminal offence. And you can’t let that happen. It’s a big risk for you and for Ryan, your lawyer. And it’s a big risk that I warn you that you let it happen. So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.

Ominously, these rambling demands for Raffensperger to change the Georgia presidential election result contained the menacing assertion that if Raffensperger did not give in, he could face criminal penalties harsher than the penalties for those whom Trump is accused of voting illegally.

Trump, in a statement distributed by email yesterday, said his call to Raffensperger was perfect, maybe even better than my call with the Ukrainian president, if that’s possible, and repeated his false assertion that a massive electoral fraud had occurred in Georgia.

As startling as the details of this phone call are, the call represents only part of Trump’s efforts to influence the outcome of the vote in Georgia. The Senate Judiciary Committees Majority Staff Report, released Oct. 7, found that Trump also forced the resignation of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung Jin Pak, after Pak investigated and failed to resign. not substantiated Trump’s voter fraud allegations in Georgia.

Indeed, that same report indicates that Trump’s intentions to alter the Georgia election outcome played a key role in his repeated requests for the Justice Department to investigate and take action on a number of allegations that were totally false claims of electoral fraud and illegality.

Georgia also figured prominently in a Dec. 27, 2020, phone call with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, during which Trump allegedly told Rosen, just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me. and at [Republican] members of Congress. Jeffrey Clark, the former acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Civil Division, separately threatened Rosens’ work if he didn’t use the DOJ to compel Georgia and other states to certify a new list of voters.

Of course, the efforts regarding Georgia were elements of a much larger effort to undermine and overthrow the entire election. Most notably, we know that behind the scenes and in broad daylight, Trump was demanding that Vice President Mike Pence take action to, at the very least, unlawfully delay the counting and certification of Electoral College votes on January 6.

But the question remains: were Trump’s attempts to reverse the result in Georgia (and nationwide) criminal? There is compelling evidence that they were, under both Georgia state law and federal criminal laws.

Perhaps the best guide to why is a Brookings Institution report, released in October, which assessed Trump’s actions in light of Georgia’s criminal law. Among the seven lawyers and academics who wrote the report was Gwen Keyes Fleming, a veteran former Georgia prosecutor and former DeKalb County prosecutor. The report concluded that Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia put him at substantial risk of possible state charges based on multiple crimes. Crimes include criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud and conspiracy to commit voter fraud, among others.

I highlight these two laws because they apply very clearly on their face. Georgia’s Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud Act makes it a felony when a person conspires or conspires with another to violate Georgia’s election laws and, most importantly, states that the felony must be complete when the conspiracy or agreement is made and an overt act in pursuit thereof has been committed, whether or not the breach of this Chapter is consummated. In other words, the scheme does not have to succeed to be criminal.

Georgia’s relevant criminal solicitation law is also both straightforward and deeply problematic for Trump. Its first provision states:

A person commits the offense of criminal solicitation to commit first degree election fraud when, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a crime under this section, he solicits, demands, directs , harasses or otherwise attempts to induce the other person to engage in such conduct.

And what is the specific violation of Georgian election law that Trump was conspiring to commit and soliciting others to commit? His demands involve a number of laws, but among the most applicable is Georgia Code Section 21-2-566, which prohibits the willful tampering with any voters list, voter certificate, numbered voter list, ballot box, voting machine, electronic direct recording (EDR), electronic ballot marker or tabulator.

As the Brookings report notes, Trump’s demands of Raffensperger appear to represent a clear demand that Raffensperger alter the final vote count so that Trump appears to have won the election. Had Raffensperger done so, he would have tampered with voter lists, voting machines, ballots, DRE equipment, tabulating machines, or voter/vote data uploaded to the Secretary of State’s website. ‘State from tabulating machines and DRE equipment.

Although Willis investigates violations of state law, federal laws may also apply, including a broad federal law, 18 U.S. Code Section 241, which prohibits rights conspiracy. The relevant language makes it unlawful for two or more persons to conspire to injure, oppress, threaten or intimidate any person in any state, territory, commonwealth, possession or district in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege which is guaranteed to him. by the Constitution or the laws of the United States.

As with many federal criminal laws, broad language is restricted and defined by precedents, and precedents under Section 241 are problematic for Trump. The scope of the law was described in a December 2017 guide, and its words are instructive.

First, it is clear that the right to vote in federal and state elections is one of the rights protected by law. Even though the misconduct may relate to the election of Georgia’s presidential voters list, federal criminal law still applies.

Second, a number of past cases relate directly to the actions and intent of the Trump scheme. For example, previous cases have found it illegal to prevent ballots from being counted, not to count votes, to alter votes already counted, or to alter votes cast at voting machines. The Trump plan depended on the results changing by either failing to count votes or adding votes until the totals swung in Trump’s favor.

Third, as with Georgian law, the conspiracy does not have to succeed for criminal liability to arise. Further, according to the guide, section 241 applies to conduct affecting the integrity of the federal electoral process as a whole and does not require any fraudulent action against any particular voter.

Other laws may also apply, including 18 U.S. Code Section 610, which prohibits anyone from intimidating, threatening, directing, or coercing federal employees to engage in political activities, including working for political candidates. , and 52 U.S. Code Section 20511(2), which makes it an offense for anyone to knowingly and willfully deprive or defraud residents of a state of a fair and impartial electoral process . But these lack the voluminous precedent of Section 241 and could present a more difficult path for the prosecution.

The Georgia inquiry is a significant victory for the rule of law in that country. Its very existence signals that no man or woman is above the law, a concept fundamental to the American experience. When you sift through the evidence of Trump’s brazen efforts to intimidate, threaten and order subordinates and state officials to steal an election, his actions clearly demand a thorough criminal investigation.

For a sitting US president to seek to stage a coup is unprecedented, but our law contains many precedents that punish other citizens for similar misconduct. The law is not just for little people. Trump is not a king. He does not enjoy sovereign immunity. He is currently nothing more than a private citizen, and if President Trump breaks the law, then Citizen Trump should suffer the consequences.

