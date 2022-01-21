Hannity after Jan. 6 texted McEnany ‘no more stolen campaign speeches’ in five-point plan for Trump





House Select Committee request Jan. 6 to sit down with Ivanka Trump congressional stock negotiation gains momentum PLUS highlights close relationship Sean HannityFox News host Sean Patrick HannityHannity after the Jan 6 texted McEnany ‘no more stolen election talk’ in five-point plan for Trump Jan 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit interview Tucker Carlson expands GOP influence MORE on White House from his dad.

A letter from the panel to Ivanka Trump includes portions of text exchanges from Hannity and then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has since returned to Fox.

In the texts, Hannity recaps some points of a larger communications plan to respond to the attack, among other tips.

1- More stolen campaign speech Hannity allegedly texted McEnany, who herself sat down with committee investigators last week after being subpoenaed.

According to the letter, he continued, 2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th Amendment are real and many people will resign…

McEnany reportedly replied Love that. Thank you. It’s the playbook. I’ll help reinforce…, though we don’t know what else she might have said.

In another partial exchange relayed by the committee, Hannity said keeping then-President Trump, Donald Trump, was critical. Doom predictions for Democrats are no guarantees of midterm failure. no more stolen election speeches’ in the five-point plan for Trump MORE away from some people, writing, More crazies, to which McEnany replied, 100% yes.

Fox News did not immediately respond to request for comment, nor did an attorney for Hannity.

Earlier this month, the committee asked Hannity to voluntarily sit down with the committee, a similar outreach to the request for cooperation made to Ivanka Trump on Thursday.

Hannity’s texts surfaced at various times during the committees’ investigation, including ones he sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sit down for a strategy interview.

The letter the panel sent to the Fox News host also said he spoke to the former president around Jan. 10, ahead of Bidens’ inauguration.

Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can no longer mention the elections. Never. I didn’t have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what else is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s really understood. Ideas ? Hannity wrote, according to the panel.

