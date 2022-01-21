The United States and Russia try to lower the temperature in the Ukraine crisis

GENEVA (AP) The United States and Russia have sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even though they reported no breakthrough in high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a Russian invasion. dreaded.

Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Geneva for around 90 minutes at what the American called a critical moment.

But there was no apparent movement on either side. Blinken said the United States and its allies remain committed to rejecting Russia’s most important demands, which were set out in writing in two proposals last month and reiterated on Friday. Moscow wants NATO to promise that Ukraine will never be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will be deployed near Russia’s borders and that it will withdraw its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

Blinken told Lavrov that the United States would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals next week and suggested that the two would probably meet again soon after, possibly delaying any invasion by at least a few more days.

With around 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine, many fear Moscow is planning an invasion, although Russia denies this. The United States and its allies are scrambling to present a united front to prevent this or coordinate a strong response if they cannot.

We didn’t expect any major breakthroughs to happen today, but I think we’re now on a clearer path to understanding everyone’s positions, Blinken said after the meeting.

Blinken said Lavrov repeated Russia’s insistence that it had no intention of invading Ukraine, but that the United States and its allies were unconvinced.

Let’s look at what is visible to all, and it is deeds and actions and not words that make all the difference, he said, adding that Russia should withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border if it wanted to prove its point of view.

Lavrov, meanwhile, called the talks constructive and helpful, but declined to characterize American engagement.

I can’t say whether we’re on the right track or not,” he told reporters. “We will understand this when we receive the written response from the United States to all of our proposals.

Blinken suggested there was no wiggle room on Russia’s demands, saying firmly: There is no trading space there: None.

The United States and its allies say Russian President Vladimir Putin knows the demands are futile, adding they are open to less dramatic measures.

Blinken said the United States would be open to a meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden, if it proves useful and productive. The two met in person once in Geneva and had several virtual conversations about Ukraine that proved largely inconclusive.

Washington and its allies have repeatedly promised consequences such as biting economic sanctions against Russia, but no military action in the event of an invasion. Blinken repeated this Friday, saying the United States and its allies were committed to diplomacy but also committed “if that proves impossible, and Russia decides to continue aggression against Ukraine, to a united response , fast and severe”.

But he said he also wanted to take the opportunity to share concrete ideas directly with Lavrov to address some of the concerns you raised, as well as the deep concerns that many of us have about the actions of Russia.

Amid the diplomacy, more Russian troops were moving into the district for training exercises with neighboring Belarus, while Western allies were supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

Nobody hides the fact that weapons are handed over to Ukraine; that hundreds of military instructors are pouring into Ukraine right now, Lavrov said. Russia has accused the West of plotting provocations in Ukraine, citing arms deliveries by Britain.

In other diplomatic moves, President Sauli Niinist of Finland said he spoke by phone with Putin about European security and Ukraine, saying it was imperative to preserve peace in Europe, according to his office.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of NATO member Turkey, who has touted his close ties with Russia and Ukraine, has renewed an offer to mediate between the two countries. Erdogan said he planned to visit Kyiv next month, adding that he would also hold talks with Putin.

Ukraine is already in the throes of conflict. Russia seized control of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, in a latent but largely stalemate conflict that has claimed 14,000 lives. Putin has faced limited international consequences for these moves, but the West says another invasion would be different.

Blinken met with the Ukrainian president in Kiev and senior diplomats from Britain, France and Germany in Berlin this week.

Blinken was careful to emphasize US unity with its allies, which apparently took a hit on Wednesday when Biden drew widespread criticism for saying retaliation for Russian aggression in Ukraine would depend on the details and that a minor incursion could cause discord among Western allies.

On Thursday, Biden sought to clarify his comments by warning that any movement of Russian troops across the Ukrainian border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would pay a heavy price for such an action.

I have been absolutely clear with President Putin, Biden said. He has no misunderstanding: all assembled Russian units are crossing the Ukrainian border, it’s an invasion.

In addition to its warnings, Washington stepped up its sanctions on Thursday by imposing new measures on four Ukrainian officials who Blinken said were at the center of a Kremlin effort begun in 2020 to undermine Kyiv’s ability to operate independently. .

The State Department released three statements on Thursday, two on Russian disinformation, including one specifically about Ukraine, and another titled Taking Action to Expose and Disrupt Russia’s Destabilization Campaign in Ukraine. The documents accused Putin of trying to reconstitute the former Soviet Union through intimidation and force.

The Russian Foreign Ministry mocked these statements, saying they must have been prepared by an Orwellian Ministry of Truth, and Lavrov caustically dismissed them. I hope everyone in the State Department was not working on these documents and some were working on the essence of our proposals and their substance,” he said.

Lavrov dismissed claims that Russia wants to carve out a sphere of interests for itself, countering that the West has sought to expand its influence and that “NATO considers Ukraine to be part of its sphere of influence.

The United States and its allies say countries like Ukraine are entitled to their own alliances as part of sovereign security measures, but Lavrov countered that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has also agreed that no nation can ensure its security by compromising the security of others.

In eastern Ukraine, a soldier stationed near the front line with Russian-backed separatists called Blinkens’ visit to Kyiv very important for our country. The soldier, who identified himself only by his first name, Serhiy, in accordance with official rules, expressed the hope that if Russia attacked, we could rely on our forces and the power of our allies.

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed.