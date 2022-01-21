Trump reacts to Biden’s first year in office: ‘I want him to succeed’ but America is ‘in trouble’





Former President Donald J. Trump joined “Hannity” Thursday for an extensive exclusive interview a day after President Joe Biden’s press conference.

Trump commented on Biden’s heavily criticized remark about a possible “minor incursion” into Ukraine by Russian forces, but also offered the president diplomatic support regardless of their personal differences.

“It was a very sad time for our country. I want him to forget about politics, I want him to do well. He has to do well,” Trump said of Biden.

“Our country is in trouble, I don’t think we’ve ever had anything like this in this country. When you look at this horrible situation in Afghanistan, the way they got out, it was good but the way they are out, we could have gotten it with strength and dignity and kept Bagram [Air Base].”

Regarding Biden’s overall first year, Trump explained how Biden led the rest of the world to disrespect the United States.

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“I don’t think we’ve ever been in this position. I’m ashamed of what happened last year with our country. I’m ashamed of what’s happening, and so are the Americans,” he said. said Trump.

“They’re ashamed and embarrassed. They haven’t seen it. I don’t think we’ve ever seen it like this.”

Trump criticized Biden’s introduction of record inflation, an insecure border with millions of illegal immigrants flooding the United States and the fact that the president’s disastrous pullout in Afghanistan resulted in the death of 13 servicemen Americans after 18 months without any casualties under his own direction.

“We would have had the wall completed in three weeks, which was mostly complete, we did almost 500 miles of wall and the southern border. It really worked, it really had an impact, and we were working with Mexico and Guatemala, Honduras. We were in El Salvador, in all those countries,” he said.

President Biden shakes hands while listening to reporters’ questions. (AP)

“So we had the most secure border we’ve ever had And then it was all gone in an instant. At first I thought it was blatant incompetence, but now it’s incompetent politics. They really want to have a open border,” Trump said. of Biden and his advisers.

Trump predicted that the Biden administration’s weak foreign policy toward US rivals Russia and China could lead to further turmoil in less than a month:

“So now you have a problem in Ukraine, which you never would have had under my administration You look, after the Olympics [taking place in Beijing], You[‘ll] have a big problem with Taiwan,” Trump said.

“They’re all watching and they can’t believe what they’re seeing,” he said of America’s rivals and enemies.

