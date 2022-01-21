This is the reason why the Governor of South Sumatra asked President Joko Widodo to revoke the status of SEZ TAA





Liputan6.com, Palembang – The status of Creative Economy Zone (SEZ) in Tanjung Api-Api (TAA) in Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra (Sumsel) has come to an end. The program, which was established under the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), has now been revoked by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The revocation is set out in Government Regulation (PP) 2/2022 regarding the SEZ TAA (PP) 51/2014 regarding the SEZ TAA. The revocation of SEZ TAA status in Muara Sungsang Village and Teluk Payo Village, Banyuasin II District, Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra, was found to be a direct request from the Governor of South Sumatra, Herman Deru . Herman Deru said the request was due to the distance from the future port of Tanjung Carat, which became a National Strategic Project (NSP). “I applied for the revocation, there is a basis for the application to be revoked. Because there is no presentation and it is far from the future location of the port to be built,” he said. he stated, Friday (21/1/2022). The former regent of Ogan Komering Ulu (OKU) regency of East Sumatra revealed that the SEZ TAA area could not be completed and did not meet the requirements. In particular to be declared ready to operate, in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. Because he considered it impossible to have a SEZ without a port to support exports. “So far, this zone has never been realized, there is no convenience for investors. Because investors expect convenience and transportation, between ports and SEZs,” he said. declared.

The delay in the distribution of goods in the United States is due to supply chain bottlenecks at ports and warehouses. The scarcity of truckers is also often cited as an excuse, although analysts see the bigger problem as a lack of coordination throughout the supply chain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/regional/read/4866377/ini-alasan-gubernur-sumsel-minta-presiden-joko-widodo-cabut-status-kek-taa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos