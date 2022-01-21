Who will be the next head of the Pakistani army?





New Delhi: In November this year, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to make important decisions, including choosing the country’s new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), as well as the Chairman of the Chiefs Committee Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC).

If the tenure of Pakistan’s current military leader, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is not extended, the new COAS and CJCSC will be selected from among the following highest-ranking Lieutenant Generals in the Pakistan Army, reported on Friday Times.

In November, after the retirement of General Bajwa and General CJCSC Nadeem, the highest ranking military officer will be the Rawalpindi Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. The general will be vying for the position of chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and army chief, according to the report.

The other five who could be appointed to the highest post are (listed in order of seniority): Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood Raja, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Aamer , Lt. Gen. Chiragh Haider Baloch.

The outgoing Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum Sheikh, would be seventh on the list, according to the report.

Who are the favourites? 1) Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza:

The most senior general, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, is currently the commander of the Rawalpindi corps. Previously, he was Chief of Staff at Pakistan Army Headquarters.

As a two-star general, he served as Director General of Military Operations, Deputy Chief of General Staff and commanded the 40th Infantry Division at Dera Ismail Khan. The division has now moved to Okara. He belongs to Mulhal Mughlan in Chakwal district, Punjab, the Friday Times reported.

2) Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas:

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas is currently Chief of the General Staff. Prior to his current posting, he commanded the Rawalpindi Corps and was the headquarters of the DG’s Joint Staff. He was also the personal secretary of former army chief General Raheel Sharif.

He later served as General Officer Commanding the 12th Infantry Division at Murree.

Interestingly, the last five chairpersons of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan have also previously held the post of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

3) Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood Raja:

Lieutenant General Nauman M. Raja is the President of the National Defense University. Previously, he held the positions of Corps Commander Peshawar and Inspector General of Communications and Computers. As a Major General, he served in the ISI as DG Analysis as well as General Officer Commanding the Infantry Division at Miranshah. Lt Gen Raja belongs to Adhwal, Rawalpindi.

It is also important to note that Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood Raja and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed all belong to the Baloch regiment.

4) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid:

Currently Corps Commander in Peshawar, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed served as DG ISI and Adjutant General. As Major General, General Hameed commanded the Pano Aqil Infantry Division and remained DG Counterintelligence/Internal Security ISI.

When he was a brigadier, he served as Rawalpindi Corps Chief of Staff with then Lieutenant General and now COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He is from Latifal Chakwal district.

Interestingly, only three corps commanders from Peshawar were subsequently elevated to four-star generals in the past, namely General Sawar Khan, General Aslam Baig and General Ehsan ul Haq, according to the report.

5) Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer:

Corps Commander Gujranwala Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer belongs to the artillery. Previously, he served as Adjutant General. As a Major General, he was the GC of the 10th Lahore Infantry Division and the Director General of Staff Functions at the COAS Secretariat, Friday Times reported.

6) Lt. Gen. Chiragh Haider Baloch:

The Multan Corps Commander, Lt Gen Chiragh Haidar Baloch is a Punjabi Baloch and belongs to Sahiwal, Sargodha District. Previously, he served as DG of Joint Staff Headquarters, DG of Military Training and Infantry Division of GC Jhelum.

7) Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh:

Serving DG ISI, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh previously served as Corps Commander Karachi, Command Commander and Staff College Quetta, Inspector General of Balochistan Border Corps and Brigade Commander Waziristan and Kurram Agency , reported Friday Times.

As is tradition, the best candidates are nominated and promoted by the outgoing Chief of Staff, from whom the Prime Minister then chooses the next COAS and CJCSC.

Thus, Lt. Gen. Mirza, Lt. Gen. Abbas, Lt. Gen. Raja and Lt. Gen. Hameed were promoted to three-star ranks in April 2019.

While Lt. Gen. Aamer, Lt. Gen. Baloch and Lt. Gen. Sheikh were promoted to rank in September 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/who-will-be-the-next-pak-army-chief-2262149/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos