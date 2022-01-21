Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends his regards to Prime Minister Mottley on his huge success







Barbados held its first general election held for the first time since Barbados became a republic. Mia Mottley wiped the slate clean by winning all thirty constituencies of the Barbados Labor Party (BLP). He created an example for other nations to follow. Along with this, she has also attracted a lot of international attention from world leaders. Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking to Twitter to congratulate Mia Mottley on wiping the slate clean, said: “Warmly congratulate @miaamormottley on her party’s resounding victory in the first general election of the Republic of Barbados and his re-election as Prime Minister Looking forward to working together to further strengthen the friendly ties between India and Barbados. Congratulate warmly @miaamormotley for his party’s landslide victory in the first general election of the Republic of Barbados and his re-election as Prime Minister. Expect to work together to further strengthen the friendly ties between India and Barbados. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022 Barbados and India have a very good relationship on several counts with India standing alongside Barbados in the fight against COVID-19. Notably, India provided 100,000 covishield vaccines to Barbados. India and Barbados enjoy close and cordial bilateral relations and interact actively in the UN, Commonwealth, NAM and other international forums. The first ever Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Barbados took place in Bridgetown, Barbados from 28th April to 1st May 2015. The two nations work closely together in several areas. The Government of India has provided US$100,000 worth of life-saving medicines and protective equipment to the government and people of Barbados in a show of solidarity to help them in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Barbadian government has also expressed interest in continuing bilateral cooperation with India in the areas of information technology, cotton growing and textile industry, film industry, academic exchanges and cultural cooperation. Additionally, approximately 3,000 people of Indian descent reside in Barbados, and most of these have since acquired Barbadian nationality. More than 2000 of them are mainly from Surat district in Gujarat. There are over 130 Sindhi families engaged mainly in business and 150 professionals working in education and medicine, financial services and IT. Related

