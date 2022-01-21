Pakistan tops Economist’s global recovery report, but not all citizens are convinced





New Delhi: Pakistan and Egypt are the two countries that have made the most progress in recovering and returning to normalcy after Covid, according to The Economists’ Global Normalcy Index. While Pakistan ranks 2, Egypt tops the rankings at number 1. In an indicator that has been tracking activity since March 2020, surprisingly, none of the developed economies feature in the top 10 list as of January 18, 2022 .

However, when top PTI leader Asad Umar took to Twitter to announce the country’s achievement, Pakistanis did not welcome it.

Pakistan ranked number 2 in the world in The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index measuring the recovery from the opening up of society and the economy. Pak finished 3rd in the first assessment and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to make the top 3 of all three rankings pic.twitter.com/2S7gTbStH2

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 20, 2022

Imran Khan’s government has been reminded of other social and economic indicators and problems facing Pakistan. Targeting the PTI government on inflation, one user wrote: Read the same economist’s Inflammation Index and tell Nation the truth if you have the guts. They fetched about 12.3% in Pakistan and you portrayed a cheaper country in the world.

Read the same #Economist’s Inflammation Index and tell Nation the truth if you have the guts. They earned around 12.3% in Pakistan and portrays you a cheaper country in the world.

— Dr. W. Ali, Ph.D (@DrWarisAli) January 20, 2022

Another user, Zeeshan Shah, wondered if such rankings really matter in the current situation in the country.

Does it really matter when we are facing a severe shortage of clean food and drinking water for people. When they have no work to feed their children. What does this speech mean anyway? Do something where the impact shows on the ground my friend. And do it fast..pls.

— zeeshan shah (@zeeshan82445998) January 20, 2022

Some Pakistanis have completely dismissed The Economists’ ranking and called it a lie.

Jhoot hai.

— Isfandiar Khan (@AsfandKhan6) January 20, 2022

Is the main apki hakoomat ka kya kamal hai, iski bunyad to mian sahb na rakhi thi 2013 ma jab unko aik khwab aya tha k 2020 ma corona ayga

— Adnan Gohar (@AdnanGohar87) January 20, 2022

The index took into account data from 50 countries that together account for 75% of the world’s population and 90% of GDP, ranking the United States at 25, China at 33, Britain at 39 and the Netherlands. Down to 50th position. Interestingly, among the G-7, it is the only France that ranks in the top 20, taking the 17th position.

The Global Normalcy Index takes into account mainly three factors: transport and travel, leisure and entertainment, retail and work.

According to The Economist, 42 of the 50 countries considered have moved away from normality in the past two weeks, but Pakistan has recorded a positive growth of 1 point in the normality index during the same period. In the transport and travel category, air traffic in Pakistan is still below normal levels, but public transport traffic has increased by almost 50% from pre-pandemic levels. While in the leisure and entertainment category the global average for time spent outside the home fell to 20 from 100 (before the pandemic), cinema and sports activities saw almost zero activity. In Pakistan, the cinema is far from being in the recovery phase as activity remains close to zero even as people go out on par with the pre-Covid era. On the labor and commercial side, the use of offices has increased significantly. Store traffic has seen a drastic increase of more than 50 points, making Pakistan one of the best placed countries in the world.

