Mamata Banerjee writes again to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a new clause in the IAS law

The moot point of the new revised amendment proposal is that an officer, whom the central government can choose to take out of a state to any part of the country without taking his consent and without the agreement of the government of the State under which he/she serves can now be released from his/her current assignment on the spot.

Mamata Banerjee wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday with a plea to drop the decision to amend the 1954 IAS (Framework) Rules, after the Union government inserted another provision in the law that would allow New Delhi to post any officer on central deputation bypassing state reserves immediately.

The power proposed to be usurped by the central government through resorting to excessive centralization of powers will destroy the morale and freedom of officers in the All India Service…, the Chief Minister wrote.

According to senior Nabanna officials, Mamata was upset with how the Center had attempted to bulldoze state votes in terms of releasing IAS officers for a central delegation.

The chief minister had written a letter earlier to Modi urging him to withdraw the proposed amendment.

Provided further that whichever state government concerned fails to give effect to the decision of the central government within the time allowed, the officer or officers shall be relieved of the cadre from such date as may be specified by the central government, the new insertion to the proposed amendment states.

A source in Nabanna said the new insertion came as a shock to Mamata as it would not allow either the state or the relevant officer to move the court in the event of a disagreement over the central deputation.

The source also said that Mamata believes that once the proposed amendment comes into effect, it would go against the administration of the state as officers would still be under pressure and less committed to the state.

The chief minister still believes officers should be under no pressure to ensure they can focus on their jobs, a bureaucrat has said.

Mamata explained the problem in detail in his letter. It will hang on the head of every All India Services officer like a sword of Damocles. This will create a psychosis of fear that is sure to impact their performance, effectiveness and accountability to the state government, the letter says.

The letter said the amendment could be misused by the ruling Center party for immediate gains.

Let’s not forget that the proposed amendments are very likely to be hijacked by the ruling party in the Centre. We at the helm of the country’s governance should not be misled by immediate gains that may seem tempting but have the potential to cause damage forever, Mamata wrote.

A senior official said the newly inserted provision made the proposed amendment more deadly as the Center would be able to post any officer in Delhi overnight bypassing any type of disagreement with the states.

The chief minister has reason to be concerned as all officers would listen to Delhi’s instructions first rather than those of the state government once the amendment is passed, a senior official has said.