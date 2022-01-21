Biden, Trump and illegitimate elections





President Joe Biden Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One element of President Bidens’ press conference that deserves closer examination is his positively Trumpian refusal to say that the 2022 election will be legitimate. The White House is now trying to backtrack, which is a good sign, but if Mr Biden changes his mind, he should say so himself.

In tweets Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Mr Biden was not questioning the legitimacy of the 2022 election. Instead, he explained that the results would be illegitimate if states did what the former president had asked them to do after the 2020 elections: reject the ballots and annul the results.

Is this the truth? Roll up the ribbon.

Question: Speaking of the suffrage legislation, if it is not passed, do you still believe that the next elections will be conducted fairly and their results will be legitimate?

Mr. Biden: Well, it all depends on whether or not you can make the case to the American people that part of this is put in place to try to alter the outcome of the election. Asked a second time later at the press conference, he added: The prospect of being illegitimate is directly proportional to the fact that we cannot push through these reforms.

The White House’s attempt to say the oopsie is even less compelling given Mr. Bidens’ rhetoric about Jim Crow 2.0 last week in Georgia. The goal of the former president and his allies is to disenfranchise anyone who votes against them, he said. The facts don’t matter. Your vote will not matter. They will just decide what they want and then do it. This is the kind of power you see in totalitarian states, not in democracies.

Who else does it look like? We had a rigged election, and the evidence is everywhere, President Trump said last week. I ran twice and we won twice. Now, Mr. Trump claims his vindication in a statement on Thursday: President Biden admitted yesterday, in his very different way, that the 2020 election may very well have been a fraud, which I know.

A big difference is that Mr. Trump’s theories have been debunked by the press and even alienated many Republicans. Mr. Bidens claims, on the contrary, to be encouraged by much of his party and many media outlets, despite a comparable lack of solid evidence. Sorry to be a broken record, but Georgia has more early voting days and offers more mail-in votes to its citizens than New York or Delaware.

Democrats are on fire that Georgia’s election law allows the state to suspend local officials. But this requires proof of inaction, wrongdoing or gross negligence. Democrats are also furious with a Lincoln County, Georgia plan to consolidate polling places. But the county’s chief electoral officer, who happens to be black, says the proposal is tied to Covid-19 protocols and low voter numbers. It’s also a county that went 68% for Mr. Trump.

If the White House starts to worry that his narrative is spiraling out of control, that would be welcome. The United States deserves to have two parties that speak in a way that builds public confidence in elections, but one is better than zero. The danger, as November approaches, is that if Democrats look like they’re in for a bombardment, the pressure to blame election laws will be intense. Swear it today, Mr. Biden.

Potomac Watch: A rare press conference with President Joe Biden talking about his first year in office exposed glaring inconsistencies. Images: Getty Images/Care In Action Composite: Mark Kelly

