How will China respond to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis?





introduction How will China react to a potential Russian military escalation against Ukraine? Relations between Russia and China have intensified in recent years, with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping holding regular summits and the two countries’ militaries participating in joint exercises and cooperating on some defense industrial efforts. Ties between Moscow and Beijing are now closer than at any time since the days of Stalin and Mao, driven by a shared perception that the United States is each country’s main foreign policy challenge. A senior Russian official told media in December 2021 that the relationship now goes beyond an alliance.[1] Chinese state media, meanwhile, has vigorously backed Russia, claiming that the current crisis stems from the US using NATO as a tool to cannibalize and squeeze Russian strategic space.[2] The 2014 war in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea was an important factor that brought Russia and China closer together, as Russia sought to reduce post-Crimea international isolation and Beijing realized that ‘it could carry out a firm negotiation in its bilateral relations with Russia on issues. like energy. However, China’s response to the 2014 war has generally been to avoid taking sides. China accepted a narrative that blamed the West for causing the crisis, with senior diplomats citing Western foreign interference as causing the crisis, but did not endorse Russia’s takeover of Crimea or its actions soldiers in the Donbass.[3] China has abstained from voting on key UN resolutions regarding Crimea, for example, and it still refuses to recognize Crimea as Russian territory. Likewise, he verbally rejected US and EU sanctions against Russia, while letting Chinese companies, including the country’s major state-owned banks, abide by those sanctions to avoid being cut off from US financial markets and the international banking system. . Compared to 2014, however, China may find it harder to avoid becoming embroiled in a deepening crisis. Leaders in Beijing and around the world will see the US response to any military escalation against Ukraine as a signal about whether the United States could respond effectively to future crises in the Taiwan Strait or the East or South China Seas. The success or failure of US efforts to impose significant costs on Russia in the event of an escalation will be seen as a test of whether the United States could do something similar in Asia. Moreover, after repeated summits between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Xi’s description of Putin as his best friend, China’s approach to Russia amidst a crisis will also be interpreted as sending signals about China’s capabilities and influence. For this reason, China will not see a new phase of war between Russia and Ukraine as a peripheral issue in its foreign policy, even if China has no fundamental issues at stake in Ukraine itself. China is more likely to be drawn into the crisis by possible Western sanctions against Russia, which, unlike in 2014, will put far more pressure on Beijing to take sides. China’s decision to embrace new Western sanctions or help Russia avoid them will shape the paths of escalation and determine the extent of the economic and political isolation imposed by the sanctions. [1] Anton Troianovsky and Steven Lee Meyers, Putin and Xi show united front amid growing tensions with US, The New York Times, December 15, 2021, https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/15/world/asia/china-russia-summit-xi-putin.html [2] world times, December 27, 2021, https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1475531946998603777 [3] Somini Sengupta, Russia vetoes UN resolution on Crimea, The New York Times, 15 March 2014, https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/16/world/europe/russia-vetoes-un-resolution-on-crimea.html Continue Reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fpri.org/article/2022/01/how-will-china-respond-to-the-russia-ukraine-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos