Liz Truss declares ‘100 per cent’ loyalty to Boris Johnson as Tory line rumbles





Liz Truss has pledged 100 per cent support for Boris Johnson as he continues to fight allegations of trying to blackmail MPs who are set to impeach him. The MP – seen as a potential leadership candidate – said the Prime Minister was doing a fantastic job and had her 100% backing. But the foreign secretary, who is in Sydney, Australia, dodged questions about whether she would run for prime minister if a leadership poll were held. She said: There is no leadership election. Truss has been more outspoken in his support for the prime minister than Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is seen as his main rival, should a leadership race be called. The Chancellor kept a low profile as the worst revelations of the party aired and cut short an interview this week when repeatedly asked if he believed Johnson’s accounts of his involvement in Downing Street events. Yesterday, Johnson’s allies were downplaying the prospect of a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister that would be triggered by the submission of 54 letters from Tory rebels to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 backbench committee. The Prime Minister was rocked on Thursday by allegations that Tory whips were blackmailing rebel MPs with the threat of withdrawing government funding from their constituencies if they did not back the Prime Minister. The damaging allegations came as Johnson struggled to stay in power ahead of the outcome of senior civil servant Sue Grays’ investigation into allegations of the party breaking the rules during coronavirus restrictions. As row rumbles over a Cabinet minister, an investigation will be launched into a very serious allegation by former Tory MPs that he was threatened over school funding if he challenged Boris Johnson. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted he could not rule out Christian Wakeford’s claim but alleged it could be an attempt to discredit the government after he defected to Labour. The MP for Bury South, who switched allegiance amid fury over party allegations in No 10, said he was under threat of having funding for a new school in his constituency withheld if he did not vote with the government for free school meals. His allegation came shortly after Tory MP William Wragg said critics considering initiating a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister were receiving threats to withdraw investment from constituencies, as well as intimidation from cabinet staff. No. 10. The business secretary said Wakeford’s allegations have so far been unsubstantiated. Kwarteng told the BBC I’m sure this will be investigated if it isn’t already after 12 years as an MP, I’ve never heard of anything like it.” He added: “But I find it highly unlikely to be true and of course any allegation of this seriousness would have to be looked into. But The Times reported that Tory MPs wanting to oust the prime minister were considering releasing a secretly recorded conversation with the chief whip and messages to help back up the claims. To sign up for the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/liz-truss-declares-100-per-26010823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos