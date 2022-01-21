Michael Flynn’s allies allegedly plotted to lean on Republicans to support vote audits | donald trump





FBI agents and the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol both learned of an alleged plan from retired Army allies, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn , aimed at gathering intelligence on top Republicans to get them to support election audits in key states that Trump lost, said former whistleblower Everett Stern who spoke to the panel and the FBI.

Stern, who runs intelligence firm Tactical Rabbit and is a Republican vying for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, in multiple interviews with the Guardian, said two Flynn associates with the right-wing Patriot Caucus group had asked for his help. in April in a scheme to seek out potentially damaging information. on two Republican members of Congress to urge them to support an audit of the 2020 vote won by Joe Biden.

Stern told the Guardian that he spent several hours in November talking to House panel investigators about the alleged conduct of Flynn’s associates seeking to fund the campaign and other smut about Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick to win their support for an audit aimed at bolstering Trump’s debunked accusations. Bidens’ victory was fraudulent.

A longtime candidate to succeed Toomey, who is retiring, Stern said he alerted the FBI in June when he learned more details about Flynn’s allies’ bizarre willingness to specifically target the two Republicans, who both supported the impeachment of Trump after the Jan. 6 uprising.

The efforts by Flynns Patriot Caucus allies were launched after Trump failed to prevent Biden from taking office, and are part of a broader campaign by Trump and Flynn loyalists to help boost political fortunes from Trump via more nationwide state audits on bogus charges that Bidens wins was rigged, and electing like-minded candidates in key states to major election offices.

Stern provided text messages, emails and other documents revealing that he had several contacts with one of the Patriot Caucus members, Velma Anne Ruth, and two other influential allies of Flynn, the mogul. Houston real estate Al Hartman and former Army Green Beret Ivan Raiklin, who were pushing audits in several key states.

Ivan Raiklin, a former Army Green Beret, reportedly pushed audits in several key states that Biden won. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Stern said Flynns Patriot Caucus associates first approached him in Pennsylvania for possible help after a Republican Party event in April, and soon after he told Stern in phone calls that they were working with Flynn and the Patriot Caucus, and planned to recruit former domestic and foreign intelligence officials to facilitate their regime.

Flynns’ allies’ plan alarmed Stern, but as a former whistleblower involved in the exposure of a major banking money laundering scandal by HSBC in 2012, he told the Guardian he had decided to play the game for a few months to glean information to expose the scheme of Trump’s allies.

Stern expressed dismay that Flynns Patriot Caucus associates do not understand that Biden is the president. They wanted to collect information through Tactical Rabbit and my campaign to mount pressure on Toomey and Fitzpatrick to support an audit that Stern considered potentially extortionate.

Stern gave the Guardian a voicemail he received in which Hartman talked about leaning on moderate Republicans Rinos in Pennsylvania to gain support for an audit of that state vote Biden won by more than 80,000 , and Hartman said similar training in Michigan was needed.

Stern said Hartman wanted to use the intelligence-gathering tools of Tactical Rabbits and his campaign to dig up potentially embarrassing campaign finance information and other dirt on members in Pennsylvania, as well as Republican political figures in Michigan who were resisting. also audits.

Hartman and Raiklin also discussed with Stern meeting Flynn, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, and offered to compensate him for his information through campaign donations, Stern said.

In an April exchange of Hartman text messages seen by the Guardian, Hartman asked a Flynn planner to help connect Flynn to Stern whose campaign and Senate credentials he highly touted, calling Stern a fervent supporter of their cause.

Although Stern informed the FBI in June of what he considered a national security threat and said he met with agents again in November, it is unclear whether his allegations are still being pursued.

Flynn’s associates reportedly asked for campaign funds and other filth from Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania. Photography: REX/Shutterstock

Sterns’ allegations echo Flynn’s scheming with Trump and other loyalists in late 2020 to thwart Bidens’ victory, efforts that included a White House meeting with Trump where Flynn proposed declaring martial law. in several states that Biden has won, and then rerunning elections there.

In November, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack assigned Flynn, whom Trump pardoned after the election, even though he had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation. on Russia. In response to the subpoena and documents, Flynn sued the panel, but a judge quickly dismissed his lawsuit last month.

John Sipher, who was in the CIA’s clandestine service for 28 years, shares Sterns’ perspective on Flynn, whom he knew in the military and soon after. I am appalled at what has become of him, Sipher said in an email.

When asked if he thinks the FBI is pursuing Sterns’ charges, Sipher replied: I hope and assume they take this seriously.

While Fitzpatrick and Toomey were the main targets, Stern said other Pennsylvania officials, including judges, were also targeted by Flynn’s allies as they sought to increase pressure for an audit in the state. .

Neither Fitzpatrick’s nor Toomeys’ offices responded to multiple requests for comment.

The Patriot Caucus, a coalition of Patriot and other right-wing groups in some 20 states with which Raiklin and Hartman have ties, according to Stern and documents, worked with Trump loyalists like Flynn to push audits into key states Biden won and backed Trump allies for governor and other high-level positions in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona Trump lost.

On Jan. 7, Flynn himself publicly endorsed another Trump ally and election audit proponent, Doug Mastriano, for governor of Pennsylvania, at a campaign rally also attended by Raiklin.

Flynn also endorsed two Trump-backed candidates in Arizona: Kari Lake, a former Fox News personality, for governor, and Mark Finchem, a state representative who attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally. for the post of Secretary of State.

To coordinate national efforts, Raiklin and Hartman led one of a series of election integrity calls on July 3 with Trump loyalists, lawyers and donors to discuss the status of election integrity efforts. multi-state audit and other plans aimed at casting doubt on Bidens’ victory, according to an Arizona Senate document shared by watchdog group American Oversight.

Join us every other Saturday for SITUATION UPDATES and COLLABORATION of leaders active in the state attorney-level electoral remediation process with Mike Lindell and Patrick Byrne, data analysts, lawmakers from state, gubernatorial candidates and grassroots activists whose goal is to carry out a cyber forensic audit in their state, reads the Arizona document.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, backed Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6 uprising. Photography: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

A whos who list of Trump loyalists and groups invited to join those calls included America Project and Americas Future, with which Flynn played a key role in contributing some $2 million to a discredited audit of the largest county in Arizona, as well as the Patriot Caucus Velma. Anne Ruth, Finchem and Byrne, Arizona’s millionaire auditing chief financier.

Hartman in emails with Stern obtained by the Guardian invited him in June to attend a far-right religious gathering known as Ziklag in Dallas where he could meet separately with Flynn. Stern said Hartman told him a private meeting was going to be arranged with Flynn who Stern told he wanted to meet with.

After telling Hartman he would be attending, Stern opted to cancel at the last minute after his lawyer indicated there could be legal repercussions following a meeting with Flynn. I thought it was extremely dangerous to meet a three-star general who I thought had broken the law.

They were planning to donate funds to my campaign to help me develop damaging information about Toomey and Fitzpatrick, Stern said. It was like a wink, wink. Hartman is the man behind the curtain. He is an agent and financier who promotes audits.

Hartman has long been a donor on the right. He is a member of the advisory board of the pro-Trump Turning Point USA and has been active in the conservative network of donors led by oil billionaire Charles Koch.

Raiklin, an Army Reserve officer who has reportedly known Flynn since 2014, is facing an internal Army Reserve investigation into possible violations of rules prohibiting partisan political activity, according to a military official who reports. spoke to Reuters last month.

Raiklin in December 2020 described a savage scheme in tweets and a podcast to thwart Bidens’ victory, blaming a broad conspiracy that included Pence, intelligence, China and Big Tech, as Reuters reported. Raiklin told Trump to activate the Emergency Broadcast System and deployed the hashtag #FightLikeAFlynn, emphasizing that we the people are going to impose this plan on them.

Neither Hartman nor Raiklin responded to multiple calls seeking comment.

A Flynn planner did not respond to questions for the story.

Velma Anne Ruth with the Patriot Caucus, who was pictured with Stern at a June event in Pennsylvania where she wore a tank top that said General Flynn, slammed Sterns on delusional, fabricated and defamatory accusations, in a post text. Stern said he shared the photo and other documents involving exchanges he had with Ruth with the FBI.

Former prosecutors and intelligence officials have said Sterns’ allegations warrant the attention of law enforcement.

Stern’s allegations point to serious crimes, said former prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig, who worked on Ken Starrs’ team during Bill Clinton’s impeachment. If his allegations were supported by extrinsic evidence, they would clearly warrant an investigation.

Former CIA official Sipher, who has previously spoken with Stern, said: Everett is someone with a strong sense of right and wrong, and willing to face the consequences of doing the right thing. . We would be better served to have more people like Everett in public life.

