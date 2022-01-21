Government keen to make Manipur India’s sporting powerhouse, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Manipur deserved peace and freedom from closures and blockades, adding that the government was firm in its commitment to making the Indian state the sporting powerhouse. In his recorded speech at the 50th Statehood Day celebrations on Friday, the prime minister said the government was committed to making Manipur the sporting powerhouse of the country. The sons and daughters of the state have brought many laurels to the country in the field of sports, and in view of their passion and potential, India’s first sports university has been established at Imphal, Modi said. . Modi also highlighted the success of Manipur’s youth in the start-up space and highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting local handicrafts. The Prime Minister highlighted Manipur’s key role in the vision of making the North East the center of ‘Act’s Eastern Policy’. He said that under the “dual engine” government, Manipur is enjoying long-awaited facilities such as rail connectivity among others. Connectivity projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are underway in the state including the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line, he said. Read also Amit Shah greets residents of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Independence Day “With Imphal Airport gaining international status, the connectivity of the northeastern states with Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru has improved. Manipur will also benefit from the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and the next gas pipeline in the region,” Modi said. Congratulating the people of Manipur on the 50th Statehood Day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of each person who contributed to this glorious journey. He called the resilience and unity of the Manipuri people in the face of ups and downs their true strength. Modi also reiterated his continuous efforts to get a first-hand account of the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state, which enabled him to better understand their feelings and expectations and find ways to solve the problems facing them. they are faced. He expressed his joy that the Manipuri people could achieve their greatest desire for peace. The prime minister said the obstacles in the state’s growth course had been removed and the next 25 years were the ‘Amrit Kaal’ for Manipur’s development. Manipur, along with Tripura and Meghalaya, celebrated their 50th Statehood Day on Friday and held various events on the occasion. Watch the latest DH videos here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/government-keen-to-make-manipur-indias-sporting-powerhouse-says-pm-modi-1073248.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos