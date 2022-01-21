New York Mayor Eric Adams Names Trump Organization Leader Russian Oligarch

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a seasoned real estate executive with ties to influential companies and officials who have faced legal scrutiny, including the Trump Organization and Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who was sanctioned by the US government.

Edward Mermelstein, whom Adams named earlier this month to be commissioner of the office of international affairs in New York, is also linked to public relations director Ronn Torossian, an Adams ally who has worked for several high-profile figures over the years and has earned a reputation as a confrontational arsonist. Among Torossian’s clients is the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has been criticized for its undemocratic power grabs.

Details of the relationship had not yet been reported since Mermelstein was appointed earlier this month to the post of commissioner for international affairs, who acts as the main liaison between the city government, foreign leaders and the United Nations. Marjorie Bloomberg Tiven, who held the post while her brother Michael Bloomberg was mayor, once said the job was to ensure “your head of government behaves in a way that doesn’t offend other heads of government.” .

Mermelstein is a Russian-American foreign investment attorney who provided “expert assistance in navigating the complex process of foreign investment in the United States,” according to his still-active personal website. The Mayor’s Office website says he came to the United States in the 1970s as a refugee from Ukraine.

In an interview with CNBC, Mermelstein, who donated just over $5,000 to Adams’ political operation after the November election, did not discuss details of his former clients or how which he got the job. However, he said he intended to attract business to the city.

“As you know, a lot of companies have left New York in the last couple of years and I’m looking to bring that many back, in particular, my focus is international,” he said. Forbes reported that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wall Street financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, have moved thousands of jobs out of New York.

Since joining the Adams administration just over two weeks ago, Mermelstein said he has met with leaders from Belgium, France, Italy, India, Israel, Qatar and Australia. He said he had not been in contact with any business executives and had focused his time in diplomatic circles.

Mermelstein didn’t provide many details about the process for making any type of financial disclosure. Still, he noted that the application he filled out was “about two and a half inches thick” and required him to disclose “anything and everything.”

If the Adams administration believes Mermelstein’s role is full-time and has “substantial discretion,” the property manager would have to file a financial disclosure form, and he would be prohibited from raising political funds or accepting gifts from people deemed special interests, according to John Kaehny, executive director of watchdog Reinvent Albany.

Mermelstein was founder and CEO of real estate firm One&Only Realty, as well as founder and CEO of One&Only Holdings, “a company that caters to the needs of high net worth individuals,” its website states. The site boasts of One&Only Holdings’ “international strategic alliances”.

In February, the mayor’s office “sends a list to the Conflict of Interest Board naming all individuals and positions with substantial decision-making authority,” Kaehny said. “We’ll see if that person or position is listed.”

A spokesperson for Adams’ office pointed to Mermelstein’s previous work as the head of ZAKA International, a non-profit organization recognized by the United Nations and, according to their website, is “the non-governmental rescue organization and dominant recuperation of Israel”.

“As the mayor has said many times, he selects the best people for the right jobs, and Ed is the right person. New York City is the center of the universe and we need a Commissioner of Justice. international affairs with extensive global experience, including leading a UN-recognized international search and rescue organization,” the spokesperson said. “Ed has already proven himself to be a dedicated and talented public servant, and his work in the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs will advance our mission of cross-cultural collaboration between our city and our municipalities around the world.”