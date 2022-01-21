Read the ever-issued Trump order that allegedly seized voting machines





It is unclear who wrote either document. But the draft executive order is dated Dec. 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals attorney Sidney Powell made to the then president. On December 18, 2020, Powell, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump administration lawyer Emily Newman, and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne met with Trump in the Oval Office. .

At that meeting, Powell urged Trump to seize the voting machines and appoint her as special counsel to investigate the election, according to Axios.

A spokesperson for the Houses Jan. 6 select committee confirmed earlier Friday that the panel had received the last of the documents that Trump’s lawyers had tried to keep secret and then declined to comment on this story on those two documents.

The draft executive decree

The draft executive order shows that the weeks between Election Day and the attack on the Capitol could have been even more chaotic than they were. He credibly cites conspiracy theories about voter fraud in Georgia and Michigan, as well as debunked notions about Dominion voting machines.

The order empowers the Secretary of Defense to seize, collect, preserve, and analyze all machinery, equipment, electronically stored information, and physical documents required for preservation under a US election records preservation law. He also cites a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Additionally, the draft order would have given the Secretary of Defense 60 days to write an assessment of the 2020 election. This suggests it could have been a gamble to keep Trump in office until at least mid-February 2021. .

The full text of the never-released executive order can be read here.

It opens by citing a host of presidential authorities to enable the actions Trump would take, including the Constitution and Executive Order 12333, a well-known executive order governing the intelligence community. But the draft executive order also cites two classified documents: Presidential National Security Memoranda 13 and 21.

The existence of the first of these memoranda is publicly known, but the existence of the second has not previously been reported. NSPM 13 governs the Pentagon’s offensive cyber operations. According to someone familiar with the memoranda, 21 makes small adjustments to 13, and the two documents are considered a pair within the executive.

The fact that the author of the draft executive order was aware of the existence of Memorandum 21 suggests that he had access to information about sensitive government secrets, the person told POLITICO.

The draft order also gave the go-ahead for the appointment of a special adviser to oversee this operation and initiate all criminal and civil proceedings, if any, based on the evidence gathered and provide all necessary resources to s discharge his duties in accordance with federal laws and the Constitution.

To bolster its provisions, the draft executive order cites the Forensic Report of the County Antrim, Michigan Voting Machines. That report was produced by Russ Ramsland, who confused Minnesota precincts with Michigan precincts, according to The Washington Post. Michigan’s Secretary of State, meanwhile, released a comprehensive report refuting election conspiracy theories and concluding that none of the known anomalies in County Antrim’s November 2020 election were the result of a security breach.

“This proposed order not only represents an abuse of emergency powers, but a complete misunderstanding of them,” said Liza Goitein, co-director of the freedom and national security program at the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice. . “The order fails to even make the basic finding of an ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ that would be necessary to trigger action under [federal emergency powers law]. It’s the legal equivalent of a child scribbling on the wall with crayons.”

The draft remarks

The document titled Remarks on National Healing, also in possession of the selected panels, illustrates his own alternative path never taken in the aftermath of the attack. His tone contrasts with the rhetoric Trump used at the time and continues to use when discussing the insurgency.

I would like to begin today by addressing the heinous attack that took place yesterday at the United States Capitol, it opens. Like all Americans, I was outraged and sickened by the violence, lawlessness and chaos. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and evict the intruders. America is, and always should be, a nation of law and order.

This claim that Trump immediately ordered the National Guard to the Capitol may not be true. The Jan. 6 select committee sent a letter Thursday saying that Trump’s defense secretary at the time of the riot, Chris Miller, testified under oath that the president never contacted him at any time on Jan. 6 and had never, at any time, issued him any order to deploy the National Guard.

The National Healing Document Project continued with strong criticism of the attack.

Protesters who infiltrated the Capitol have sullied the seat of American democracy, the remarks say. I direct the Department of Justice to ensure that all offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The document follows with a direct communication to the rioters: We must send a message – not with pity but with justice. To those who have engaged in acts of violence and destruction, I want to be very clear: you do not represent me. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country. And if you broke the law, your place is in jail.

Such a full-throated condemnation, had Trump delivered it, would have moved significantly away from how he described the rioters following the siege. In a video released of the attack, Trump struck a tone of empathy with the crowd.

We must have peace, Trump said then. So go home. We love you. You are very special. You have seen what is happening, you see the way other people are treated who are so bad and bad. I know what you’re feeling.

Several days after the attack, however, Trump delivered a speech in the Oval Office with thematic similarities to remarks drafted for delivery on January 7, 2021. In that speech, Trump condemned the violence on Capitol Hill and called for the authors are held responsible.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Project vs reality

The draft remarks go on to describe the heightened emotions after an intense election. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.

Trump vigorously pursued all legal avenues to challenge the election results, the remarks add, and still calls for electoral reform so voters can be confident about future contests.

But regarding THIS election, Congress has now certified the results, the remarks say. The electoral battle is over. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My goal now is to ensure a smooth, orderly and transparent transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.

In fact, Trump’s recent characterization of the attack has strayed wildly from that sentiment in the draft remarks. The former president called the 2020 election an insurrection and January 6, 2021 a protest. He also praised Ashli ​​Babbitt, a rioter who entered the Capitol and was shot and killed there by a police officer.

The draft remarks continue to set a unifying tone in the coronavirus discussion that also differs from Trump’s approach at the time.

The pandemic has isolated millions of people in their homes, damaged the economy and claimed countless lives, the document continues. Ending the pandemic and rebuilding the economy, he adds, will require us all to work together, as well as a renewed focus on patriotism, faith and community.

We must renew the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that unite us as a national family, he adds.

While Trump has courted disapproval from some in his own base by publicly sharing that he received a booster shot against Covid, he has mostly pointed to the success of vaccines against the virus as his own personal victory.

I came with one vaccine, with three vaccines, Trump told conservative scholar Candace Owens last month. All are very, very good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/21/read-the-never-issued-trump-order-that-would-have-seized-voting-machines-527572 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos