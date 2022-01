Photo credit: istockphoto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House in Somnath: interesting facts about this ancient shrine Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to launch new Circuit House at Somnath Temple Somnath Temple is one of the oldest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva Somnath is one of the twelve main Jyotirlingas (meaning the Linga that emits light). These Lingas are Swayambhum, that is, self-created ones. Interestingly, the Dwadash Jyotirlinga Yatra starts from Somnath Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat at 11am today. He took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news. The PM tweeted: “At 11 a.m. tomorrow January 21 will inaugurate a new Circuit House at Somnath. It is located near the Temple and will benefit many pilgrims. (sic).” The new Circuit House would have world-class facilities, suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference rooms, and more. And as a new facility is inaugurated, learn some of the lesser-known facts about the Temple. Lesser Known Facts About Somnath Temple Somnath Temple is one of the oldest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is a Jyotirlinga site located in Veraval in the Saurashtra region of the western coastal state of Gujarat. Islamic invaders destroyed the Somnath sanctuary several times. The current structure of the Temple was erected over five years and completed in 1951. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had ordered the rebuilding of the Temple, which was then inaugurated by the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Somnath is one of the twelve main Jyotirlingas (meaning the Linga that emits light). These lingas are Swayambhu that is, the self-created ones. Interestingly, the Dwadash Jyotirlinga Yatra starts from Somnath. The current architecture of the temple reflects the Chaulukya styling (Kailash Mahameru Prasad). the Bana Stambha, a pillar with a spire, is part of the main temple complex. The arrow points to the South Pole, suggesting that there is no landmass between the Temple and Antarctica. The way to the South Pole by water is called Abadit Samudra Marg, i.e. a path without obstacles. The main structure of the temple consists of the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) which houses the Jyotirlinga, the Sabha Mandapam and the Nritya Mandapam. The main Shikhara or tower stands at a height of 150 feet. At the top of the peak is the Kalash, which weighs about 10 tons. And the Dhwajadand (flagpole) is 27 feet in height and 1 foot in circumference. The temple of Somnath finds a mention in the Rig Veda, the Shiv Purana, the Skanda Purana and the Shrimad Bhagavat. We can therefore estimate the age of the original temple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/spiritual/religion/article/pm-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-new-circuit-house-at-somnath-interesting-facts-about-this-ancient-shrine/851566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos