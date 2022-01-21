Candidate for the head of the IKN authority, who meets Jokowi’s criteria?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he had not yet pocketed the name of the candidate for the head of the Authority The national capital (IKN) although a number of names have been included in the Indonesia Leaders Fellowship, Capital city New.

Although he has not yet pocketed a name, Jokowi has unveiled the criteria for a candidate for the head of the National Capital Authority (IKN) named Nusantara. He said the criteria for becoming the head of the IKN authority was at least having ruled a region and having a background in architecture.

“At least have ruled the area and have context architect,” Jokowi said during a meeting with several national media editors at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (1/19/2022).

The companies sum up that there are at least four active regional managers with a background in architectural engineering, here are the four numbers:

1. Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil

The governor, who is colloquially known as Kang Emil, was a professor of architecture at the Bandung Institute of Technology before becoming mayor of Bandung to the governor of West Java.

A graduate of a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the Bandung Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in urban design from the University of California, Berkeley, he is known for producing a number of famous architectural works.

One of the most famous is the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh.

Other works include the Bandung Creative Park Project: Taman Cikapayang Dago; The Merapi Mosque, is a social project that uses the ashes of Mount Merapi’s eruption to transform them into bricks; and the Padang Earthquake House, which is the construction of earthquake-resistant houses using local wood and bamboo materials.

Ridwan Kamil is known for winning several awards in the field of architecture, including First Prize in International Design Competition – Islamic Center, Beijing, China, and Second Prize in Senen District Revitalization Design Competition in 2004.

Penghargaan lainnya adalah First Prize Winner: Waterfront Retail Masterplan International Design Competition, Suzhou, RRC; First Prize Winner: Kunming Tech Park International Design Competition, Kunming, RRC; dan First Prize Winner: Design Competition – IT-Center Pupuk Kaltim, Balikpapan

First Prize Winner: National Design Competition – University of Tarumanagara. All these awards were obtained in 2005.

2. Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini (former Mayor of Surabaya)

Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini or colloquially known as Risma was also an architect before entering politics.

Risma is recorded as having studied undergraduate education majoring in architecture at Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) Surabaya and graduated in 1987.

He then pursued his postgraduate studies in Urban Development Management at Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) Surabaya and graduated in 2002.

Prior to becoming the mayor of Surabaya, Risma is known to have served as head of the planning and land use section of Surabaya Bappeko and eventually became head of the parks department branch.

On March 4, 2015, Risma received an honorary doctorate from Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology Surabaya (ITS).

The honorary degree was awarded in the field of urban development management at the Department of Architecture of the Faculty of Civil Engineering and Planning.

As mayor of Surabaya, Risma is considered to have succeeded in changing the face of the city to be well-organized and humane.

As a result, he won several design and architectural awards, including Bungkul Park, which he restored and won the 2013 United Nations Asian Townscape Award as Asia’s best park in 2013.

In July 2018, the city of Surabaya under the leadership of Tri Rismaharini received the Lee Kuan Yew City award along with Hamburg, Germany; Kazan, Russia; and Tokyo, Japan.

This award was obtained because Surabaya is considered one of the great cities in the world capable of maintaining and running a village in the middle of the city with excellent government management and community participation in the middle of an urban development rate rapidly growing.