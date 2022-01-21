Improved Turkish-Emirati relations reflected in Libya | Habib Lassoued

TUNIS-

Political and diplomatic changes in the Middle East, in particular the rapprochement between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, are reflected in Libya.

Recent evidence includes the arrival of a new UAE ambassador to Tripoli and a visit by the Turkish ambassador to the eastern part of the country, which is under the control of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Informed sources told The Arab Weekly that broader regional changes are affecting attitudes within Libya itself. Among the signs of regional change, analysts note Turkey’s march towards reconciliation with Abu Dhabi, its rebuilding of bridges with Cairo and its change of tone towards Riyadh ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia this month. next.

Changes have also manifested themselves in relations between Abu Dhabi and Tripoli, as well as between Ankara and eastern Libya. New dynamics have emerged among Libyan actors, notably between Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aguila Saleh and Head of the Council of State Khaled Al-Meshri. The two met recently in Rabat to discuss the prospects for cooperation between the two institutions in order to resolve the political crisis following the electoral fiasco.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced last Monday the reopening of the UAE Embassy in Tripoli, after meeting with the new Emirati Ambassador to Libya, Muhammad Ali Al Shamsi. Among the issues discussed were the possibility of allowing Libyan citizens to apply for UAE visas online and the resumption of the work of the supreme committee for Libya-UAE cooperation.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said Shamsi presented his credentials to Mohamed Younis Al Menfi, head of the Libyan Presidency Council.

The UAE embassy in Tripoli was attacked by missiles in July 2013 and permanently closed in 2014 in the face of hostility from Islamist militias. This was spurred by the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood regime in Egypt and the Islamists’ rejection of the results of Libya’s June 2014 parliamentary elections, in which Muslim Brotherhood candidates fared poorly.

Subsequently, Islamist groups, a number of warlords as well as politicians backed by Qatar and Turkey launched anti-UAE campaigns, particularly after the LNA launched the Operation Dignity campaign against Islamists in eastern part of the country in the spring of 2014.

The effect has been the emergence of a country divided between two alliances, a Qatari-Turkish-Brotherhood alliance and an Egyptian-Emirati-Saudi alliance.

On Wednesday, House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh received Turkey’s Ambassador to Tripoli, Kenan Yilmaz, in a clear sign of the easing of tensions that had marked relations between the two sides in recent years.

The Turkish ambassador said recent talks in Libya’s eastern region showed a positive development, pointing to a statement made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu late last year that he had l intend to travel to the eastern region.

Yilmaz told Anadolu Agency that his meeting with Saleh had been “friendly and fruitful” and pointed to “positive signs” from the past, including the Turkish foreign minister’s planned visit to the east.

He said Turkey views Libya as “a united and sovereign country”, adding that Turkey “deals equally with all Libyans and wishes to develop relations with all parties”.

“I plan to visit Benghazi soon. We believe in the importance of reconciliation in Libya as it prepares for elections and a constitutional framework through all state institutions. Turkey is ready to lead all types of cooperation at Libya’s request,” Yilmaz added.

Yilmaz did not mention speculation that there are plans to reopen the Turkish consulate in Benghazi.

According to observers, the Turkish ambassador’s visit to the east and his statements reflect a significant change in Ankara’s position towards the Benghazi-based LNA leadership and the HoR’s position towards the Erdogan government.

In mid-December, a delegation from the Libyan parliament, led by its interim president, Fawzi al-Nuairi, traveled to Turkey, during which it was received by President Erdogan.

Recent developments appear to be in the interest of the Libyan prime minister as he faces attempts by parliament and some political figures to dismiss his government, whose term expired on December 25.