Donald Trump’s hands are all over the coup attempt





The latest bombshell came Thursday night when CNN reported that Trump attorney and confidant Rudy Giuliani, along with other Trump campaign aides, led efforts to round up alternate voters in seven swing states in a bid to to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

“Giuliani and his allies coordinated the workings of the process on a state-by-state basis, the sources told CNN. One source said there have been multiple planning calls between law enforcement officials. Trump campaign and GOP state operatives, and that Giuliani participated The source also said the Trump campaign has lined up supporters to fill voter seats, secured meeting rooms in state homes so that fake voters meet on December 14, 2020 and circulated drafts of fake certificates which were eventually sent to the National Archives.”

The goal of these efforts? For Vice President Mike Pence to declare a dispute over which voters to sit from these seven key states, sending the matter back to the House where a Republican majority of state delegations would vote to recognize pro-Trump voters rather than voters legitimate.

This conspiracy was exposed in a two-page memo from John Eastman, a conservative lawyer working for Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election. As CNN wrote of Eastman’s memo late last year:

“Eastman’s memo laid out a six-step plan for Pence to overturn Trump’s election, which included rejecting the results in seven states because they would have competing voters. In fact, no state had actually offered an alternative list of voters — there were only Trump allies who claimed without any authority to be voters.”

While all of this was going on, Trump himself was actively lobbying Pence to return the election to the House despite the lack of constitutional support for such a move. On Jan. 5, just hours before Electoral College certification, Trump and Pence met at the White House. Here’s how CNN described the meeting:

“Pence came under intense pressure from Trump to release the election results during an hours-long meeting in the Oval Office. The Vice President’s chief of staff, Marc Short, was banned by Trump from entering West Wing, source said, as president repeatedly warned with ‘thinly veiled threats’ to Pence that he would face major political consequences if he refused to cooperate .”

The picture from all of this reporting is clear: Publicly and privately, Trump and those close to him were actively working not only to undermine public confidence in the 2020 election, but also to enact a plan to overturn a free election. and fair.

It’s damn stuff. And, if the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that the more we see this picture, the worse things get for Trump. His role in the scattered and legally suspect effort only seems to grow as the weeks go by. While the January 6 House Select Committee report will be the final word on all of this, we can already see just how prominent a role Trump and his inner circle played in the attempted coup.

What’s even scarier than a sitting president actively trying to circumvent the law for his own personal gain? The fact that he is the current favorite to be the Republican Party nominee in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/21/politics/trump-giuliani-january-6-2020/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos