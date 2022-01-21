Multan Sultans Squad Preview PSL 7





The Multan Sultans were the last to get their hands on the prize in PSL 6. It was not an easy race to the top, however. They struggled in the first half of the tournament, winning only one of their first five games. However, they staged an epic second-half comeback to make the playoffs and then delivered the knockouts to clinch the title. The Multan Sultans will now aim to be the first team to successfully defend their title.

Multan Sultans have also been proponents of continuity in terms of team management, and this remained the case ahead of PSL 7. Andy Flower is returning to his role as the franchise’s head coach, but they have made significant progress ahead of the repechage. ; they reluctantly let go of James Vince and Shahid Afridi. The duo moved to Quetta Gladiators in exchange for favorable draft picks. They then chose to keep seven players: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Strengths

Strong batting team: With captain Rizwan to lead forward, likely partnered with Shan, with Sohaib Maqsood at No. 3. Last season, Multans front three produced a good mix of stability and aggression , producing the second-highest average alongside the second-highest strike rate. The Sultans didn’t have the strongest lower middle order on paper last season, but they found a way to defensible totals. However, they compiled an explosive middle order this time around with the addition of Tim David, with all of their batters well able to take advantage of the dead. Along with their mid-order, Rizwan boasts a strike rate of over 200 to the death.

Variety in the Bowling department: The pace and rebound of Shahnawaz Dahani, the experience of Rumman Raees and Imran Khan, the height of Blessing Muzarabani, the angle of the left arm of David Willey, the trickery of Tahir with the support of Asif Afridi and the spin of left-hander Khushdil and off-spinner Tim David.

Weaknesses

No explosive power up top: They’re likely to go for the steady combination of Rizwan and Shan up top, which can leave them a bit short on firepower in the power play without any designated hitters. Both hitters tend to be more comfortable attacking early on than pace. However, they have the experience to overcome this weakness with a smart stick, while Maqsood at number three will also be crucial in allowing the Multan Sultans to gain momentum.

Death Bowling Concerns: While they were the best team in death bowling in the UAE, this was mainly down to their powerful attack, ensuring the game was within their reach at the time. However, on flatter grounds in Pakistan, they conceded more than 11 points compared to last season. Shahnawaz Dahani struggled to death in PSL 6, conceding 10+ RPOs but showed signs of improvement; Rumman Raees can prove crucial in this regard if he plays as well as he did in the National Cup T20 (death econ 6.8).

Probable Player XI Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Shan Masood Sohaib Maqsood Rilee Rossouw (O) Khushdil Shah Tim David (O) David Willey (O) Abbas Afridi (A) Shahnawaz Dahani Imran Tahir (O) Imran Khan Prediction – Playoffs

Main photo: Embed from Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lastwordonsports.com/cricket/2022/01/21/multan-sultans-psl-7-squad-preview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos