Two ‘prominent’ Bedford drug dealers jailed after discovery of cocaine and heroin worth 300,000





Two Bedford drug dealers behind a major hotline that supplied illegal Class A substances to Bedford have been jailed, after 300,000 worth of heroin and cocaine were seized from addresses linked to them.

The Asian K deal line, run by Imran Khan Ali, 42, of Oldfield Road, and Mohammed Salim Malik, 32, of Iddesleigh Road, supplied large amounts of heroin and crack and powder cocaine around of Bedford. It is thought to have earned the pair over 80,000 a year.

A Bedfordshire Police investigation established that the two men worked closely together to run their drug trafficking operation.

Although Ali ran the organization, most of the day-to-day activity was undertaken by Malik, whose role was to collect Ali’s medicine and then distribute it to Bedford peddlers. From there they would be sold to drug addicts.

The network was dismantled following an investigation that first began with intelligence agents identifying the importance of the drug line.

Digital investigations revealed that the phone frequently contacted Ali and Malik’s numbers, which were linked to intelligence reports that detectives had gathered in several other drug-related investigations over a four-year period.

In particular, the number believed to be the transaction line appeared in posted messages seen by officers, often linked to a dealer named Rocky.

Using information from telephone masts triggered by their numbers and Automatic License Plate Recognition (ANPR) data, detectives were able to establish Malik as the person behind the synonym Rocky.

The couple were arrested together in Maliks’ vehicle in April 2021. Search teams later located three kilograms of heroin hidden in a backpack inside a closet in Maliks’ bedroom, and the phone of the deal line was found in his kitchen.

A search of Alis’ address found more heroin, crack cocaine, cutters, presses, and other drug dealing paraphernalia. It is believed that the total value of illegal substances is around 300,000.

Malik pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, while Ali was found guilty of the same charges following a trial earlier this month.

Imran Khan Ali was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison. Mohammed Salim Malik was imprisoned for six years.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Dilley, of Bedfordshire Police Central Task Force, said: Dismantling this deal line is a key step in tackling the flow of drugs into Bedford and I am delighted that this group is no longer able to introduce such dangerous and harmful substances into our communities.

We had worked for a significant period of time to identify the people behind this line of drugs and a thorough picture had been built around their activities. The final piece of the puzzle was to be able to prove the identity of those involved.

From the evidence we found during the investigation, it is clear that they paid no attention to the destruction caused to some of the most vulnerable people in society, and I am glad they have been brought to justice.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking, county lines or criminal child exploitation can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or through the forces online reporting

All of these reports feed into police intelligence systems and can help officers gain a better understanding of organized crime.

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

