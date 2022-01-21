Boris Johnson’s desperate red meat scheme





Desperation is never a good look at a prime minister. It is rarely edifying to see a leader fighting for his political life against an internal revolt. The techniques used for survival owe more to dark arts than lofty ideals. For the second time in three years, a Conservative Prime Minister faces a potentially deadly rebellion. But while Theresa May was overthrown in an ideological struggle over Brexit, Boris Johnson was brought to a precipice by fundamental character flaws that were obvious to all when he was selected and elected. Then he triumphed by persuading party members that these flaws mattered less than electoral victory and the political leadership he offered. With revelations of serial lockdown breaches by him and his Downing Street staff, that calculus has changed for many Tories. He is now endangered by the feeling that these flaws can lead his party to defeat. Since Johnson can’t be sure voters – who polls show are deserting him in droves – will return before the next election, his response is to prove his immediate worth to MPs who will decide his fate. This is the genesis of what has been dubbed Operation Red Meat: a plan to throw enough leftovers at starving MPs to persuade them not to devour the prime minister just yet. Johnson’s goal is to buy enough time to see if he can reverse the decline in the polls. With possession being nine-tenths of the law he upholds, he uses the power of his office to attempt to buy off the Tory rebels. Plans are usually poorly designed. The BBC license fee freeze may delight many society-hating backbenchers. But saving around £8 a year will not insulate voters from the looming cost of living crisis. Another effort to outsource the processing of illegal asylum seekers flattered the anti-immigration caucus but fell short. The next step, to end England’s ‘Plan B’ coronavirus restrictions, was due to happen soon anyway, but the timing – with cases falling but still high – suggests that the only data Johnson next were the opinion polls. There was also the usual combination of threats and favors from party whips. It’s not exclusive to this government, but the fact that it pushed a senior backbencher to publicly allege “blackmail” suggests it was more egregious than normal. The danger here is that a leader already bent on formulating undeveloped policies is throwing out ideas just to save his own skin. Even if he hangs on, Johnson will remain weakened and patient. This means that the national interest is driven by the needs of political survival just as the country faces growing problems. After hitting a 30-year high of 5.4% in December, inflation could hit 6% in the spring, with gas and electricity bills expected to jump in April. Johnson is also weakened in his dealings with ministers, notably the Treasury. The relationship between Prime Minister and Chancellor is the most crucial in politics and good government depends on neither being too weak to stand up to the other. A protracted battle for survival will leave this key relationship irrelevant. The report on the Downing Street rallies due next week from senior civil servant Sue Gray will be when wavering Tory MPs choose to stick with him – at least until the local elections in May. But this week’s spectacle of an embattled leader throwing out half-baked, ill-thought-out policies just to shore up his own position has been unedifying. If anything is a sign that his time is up, it should be this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/00db4fc5-3f3e-4c0c-abc1-5d9e471fe109 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos