China’s economic slowdown leads to a winter of discontent





China’s economic future does not look so bright and is beginning to have political implications for President Xi Jinping. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences expects annual growth to slow to 5.3% in 2022 from 8% in 2021. Real estate giant Evergrande, declared default last month by ratings agencies, triggered a wave of defaults in the country’s real estate sector, which is accounting for about 29% of gross domestic product.

Evergrande,

with liabilities of $300 billion, is just the tip of the iceberg of many problems arising from economic policy decisions made in Beijing. The political repercussions of these decisions are emerging in China’s official media.

China’s most important annual economic meeting, the Central Economic Labor Conference in December revealed a heated debate between reformists and more conservative officials over whether the market or the state can allocate capital and economic resources more efficiently. Policy documents from the last CEWC, where top Communist Party officials gathered, included a relaxation of Xi’s flagship campaign for common prosperity. The effort to alleviate wealth inequality included a crackdown on many of China’s wealthiest private sector individuals and companies and fueled fears of a witch hunt against the wealthy. Policymakers at the December CEWC meeting, while grappling with slower growth, concluded it may be an overshoot and said common prosperity should be more of a process long-term history. In other words: this may not be the time to kill the golden goose of the private sector. It is also significant that the directive to strengthen antimonopoly and prevent disorderly expansion of capital, which was among the eight major tasks of the CEWC 2020was not one of the seven major policies of the meeting 2021. Instead, policymakers have focused on achieving macroeconomic stability in 2022. This change in messaging appears designed to appease China’s huge fintech companies, which Mr. Xi has targeted over the past 18 months. This is a crucial year for Mr. Xi, as he will likely seek a third five-year term at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China this fall and then potentially rule for life. Presumably, he wants to prevent any disruption to China’s economic, financial or social stability. But the economic destruction Mr. Xi’s centralization of power has wrought could give his critics leverage they haven’t had in years. Beneath the surface of Chinese politics, there is further evidence of a political reaction to Mr. Xi’s attacks on the private sector and his generally negative views on the role of the market. To begin with, last month Qu Qingshan, a member of the Central Committee, the Communist Party’s top leadership body, published a remarkable article both in Qiushi, the Party’s flagship ideological newspaper, and in the People’s Daily, one of the four Party-approved central propaganda organs. The article subtly chastised Xi’s policies, praising Deng Xiaoping’s era of reform and opening up as the key to China’s success, then citing former leaders’ criticisms of legacy of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution: If we don’t implement reforms now, our modernization and socialism will be ruined. This was followed by a piece in another major newspaper, Liberation Daily, this time by Hu Wei, a leading member of the Party School in Shanghai. He praised Deng for ending left-wing socialism and the planned economic system, which completely stifles the economic vitality of the market and society. The author tacitly lashed out at Mr. Xi by praising the vital Dengs reforms to the party leadership system, which ended a period of excessive centralization of power, leading to one-vote rule, a power grab of arbitrary individual decision and the prejudicial phenomenon of certain executives. lead for life. Achieving China’s economic miracle will require more than continuing to throw off the shackles of the planned economy, the article continues. We must not only break the imprisonment of ideology, but also reform the leadership system of the party and the country. This is a bold stance to take in the days of Xi Jinping. The extent of dissent or resistance to Mr. Xi is unclear. But the parties’ two historically most prominent media stories may signal that some members are frustrated with Mr. Xi’s ideological shift to the left and the consequent reorientation of politics and economics in that direction. Mr. Xi barely took this lying down, thunder recently at a Politburo meeting, this unity is the cornerstone of the party, while its allies launched a deluge of salvos in the state media. Still, even the slight setback in his plans for common prosperity at a meeting Mr. Xi himself attended is telling. The extent to which private sector confidence can be restored by recent changes in policy and language remains an open question. Soothing words from above are unlikely to make private investors believe that China’s political and political center of gravity has changed. China’s economy could face even tougher times in 2022, leading many to expect the stimulus tap to be on for Mr Xi’s election year. If so, we should expect the rumblings of political discontent to grow louder. But given that the president controls much of the party’s security apparatus and personnel records, and his gifts for the dark arts of China’s domestic politics, Mr. Xi is likely to stay in power in November. Mr. Rudd is the global president of the Asia Society. He was Australian Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010 and 2013. Wonder Land: Joe Bidens’ foreign policy is to protect Democrats’ domestic spending, not the security of the United States. Images: Getty Images/KCNA/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly



