bigger and more menacing than ever





The former maverick president is back. And yes, we’re going to need a bigger boat.

Saturday January 15, after what seems like an eternity spent in hibernation, Donald Trump emerged from the political desert. At a rally in Florence, Arizona, wearing that unmistakable red hat, Trump took to the stage, all in the hope of “saving America.” Save the country from what, exactly? Those on the other side of the political aisle, of course.

Author Charlotte Brontë had warned readers that life was too short to be spent “nurturing animosity or registering wrongs”.

Trump, clearly not a fan of Bronte, still harbors plenty of animosities and records plenty of wrongs. Or perceived wrongs. At the recent rally, Trump repeated false claims that the 2020 election was literally stolen from him. But what was the purpose of the rally? Although he has yet to officially throw his MAGA hat into the proverbial ring, there is no doubt that the former president will stand for re-election. The rally, we are told, was a soft launch for 2024.

Trump, like all of us, has an ego. However, the 75-year-old appears to be slightly taller than the average person and considerably more frail. Right now his ego is bruised, and a return to the office seems like the only cure.

Unlike the first time, Trump returns as a steely political veteran and someone with a firm hand on the Republican Party. According to some leading experts, Trump is not only the most powerful person in the Republican Party, he essentially owns the Grand Old Party.

In 2015, when he first announced his intention to run for arguably the most important job in the world, Trump was ridiculed and underestimated in equal measure. This time around, however, few people underestimate his abilities. And for good reason.

After a year in office, current President Joe Biden finds himself struggling to garner support. According to the latest Gallup poll numbers, Biden has an approval rating of just 40%. Up to 56% of respondents, meanwhile, disapprove of his leadership.

The latest study from Redfield & Wilton Strategies, released on January 13, “reveals that 44% of Americans disapprove and 39% approve of President Joe Biden’s overall performance as president.”

His net approval rating is minus 5%; that’s two points less than in Redfield’s Dec. 18 poll.

That’s not to say Biden would seek a second term. At 79, the current president is unlikely to have the will or energy for a second term. But, given that Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be doing worse than Biden, Democrats now find themselves in an unenviable position.

As Redfield analysts note, “Vice President Kamala Harris’ net approval rating has also deteriorated from December 18, falling four points to -8% this week.”

“In our latest poll, 43% disapprove (up 2%) and 35% approve (down 2%) of Kamala Harris’ performance as Vice President, and an additional 19% neither approve nor disapprove ( up 1%).

Trump addressed a large gathering of people in Arizona at his first rally of the year, where he continued to argue that the election had been rigged. (AP)

Signs of an impending civil war

Trump, like the ultimate political predator that he is, senses a whole host of weaknesses on the left; there is a good chance that he seeks to exploit them. If he does, he’ll have plenty of support on the right.

According to the Pew Research Center, “Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would like to see former President Donald Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come, including 44% who say they would like it. to run for the presidency in 2024.”

What would the United States look like under President Trump? What effects would he, a highly divisive character, have on a country that has never been so politically divided, a country that appears to be ungovernable, according to certain eminent authors?

The United States could very well be heading for another civil war. Would a second term under Trump push the country to the brink? In truth, we just don’t know.

Outside of the United States, what would his return to power mean for the rest of the world? What would that mean for US-China relations, for example? Given Trump’s history of making controversial comments about China, as well as China’s less-than-favorable views of Trump, you don’t have to be a political scientist to see how Washington-Beijing relations might further deteriorate.

And the Middle East? Would a Trump presidency help or hinder the United States?

TRT World contacted William Reno, professor and chair of political science at Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, Illinois, for his opinion.

“The dominant role of the United States in the Middle East”, which was “established when Egyptian President Sadat’s 1972 decision to expel the Soviets from the country and the settlement of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, is unquestionably over and will not be reinstated,” according to Reno.

“Russia’s military presence in Syria and its diplomatic support for the Syrian regime must be taken into account. Moreover, “trade agreements with China give governments in the region more leverage vis-à-vis the United States (and everyone else)”.

Then, of course, there is the question of Iran.

As Reno noted, “Iran’s development of precision weapons capabilities in addition to its nuclear program has shifted the regional balance of power.”

So much has changed since ‘the second half of Trump’s first term’, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards using ‘increasingly accurate ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones to attack ISIS, oil facilities Saudi Arabia, an American air base in Iraq, an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. , and the Kurdish militias in Iraq.

Reno continued: “If Trump 2.0 decided to put serious pressure on Iran, that country would have much greater conventional strike capabilities in the past and more leeway to target US allies or other targets that would undermine American interests.”

As for Israel, it’s “just another country in the Middle East”, he said.

Asked to explain what exactly that means, Reno said, “in the sense that other countries in the region (UAE, Saudi Arabia) openly work with him as a strategic partner. vis-à-vis US security guarantees. This also poses some risk to the US, as greater autonomy for Israel to pursue its own interests could embroil the US in disputes/conflicts which are not necessarily of direct interest to the United States.

Additionally, “Trump’s reputation for making flexible, contingent deals has alienated many traditional American allies in Mandate 1.0 and would be sure to do so in a Presidency 2.0.” This means that the United States would have no choice but to go it alone in pursuing its interests in the region. This type of behavior “has made it common for many officials in the region, including those with a generally favorable view of the United States as a whole, to hedge their bets and leave the door open to deals with other (Russians, Chinese, Turks, etc.).”

The American dream

John Chalcraft, professor of Middle Eastern history and politics at the London School of Economics, told TRT World that “a Trump presidency would dramatically increase tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia – and thus increase the risk of war and violence. most likely, to embolden right-wing Israeli governments and fortify Israeli apartheid.”

Chalcraft warned that a Trump presidency “would likely encourage Israel to be more aggressive against Iran, and Saudi Arabia to be even more aggressive in Yemen. More generally, a Trump presidency would exacerbate both economic inequality and dictatorship, as well as xenophobia, misogyny, and homophobia.”

So if Trump were to return to power, he would face a number of Sisyphus-like struggles, both at home and abroad. Much has changed since his first term. The country, reeling from the effects of the coronavirus, appears to be staring down the barrel of a crippling economic toll.

On the world stage, things don’t look much better, especially after the disastrous evacuation from Afghanistan. The American dream is not dead, but it is certainly in critical condition. Can Donald Trump bring it back to life? If Dr. Chalcraft’s words are to be believed, the answer is a resounding no.

Source: World TRT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/perspectives/the-return-of-donald-trump-bigger-and-more-menacing-than-ever-53919 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos