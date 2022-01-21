Boris Johnson may have to suspend dismissals of NHS staff unshaken over vaccine mandate or face sacking himself

For millions of Britons facing a cost of living crisis this spring, April will truly be the cruelest month. With a National Insurance tax hike and energy bills set to skyrocket, ministers are very nervous at the prospect of facing a serious backlash no matter who prime minister here the.

But for a significant number of NHS workers, April is also when they will be summarily fired from their jobs for failing to meet a new mandate to get double Covid shots.

In what is set to be the biggest day of layoffs in health service history, an estimated 73,000 patient-facing staff are set to be made redundant.

New statistics released on Thursday showed that 80,092 of all NHS staff in England had yet to receive their first dose. Barts Health Hospital Trust in London this week predicts that it alone will lose 1,600 employees. Only on Fridays, the Health Service Journal reported that 1,700 midwives are unvaccinated nationwide, eight percent of the total workforce.

New internal orientation issued to hospital managers last week made it clear that the uncut would not receive pay or dismissal and would simply be fired. It was brutal, an NHS insider told me.

Although the idea of ​​giving staff roles away from patient interaction has been floated, the advice reveals the cold reality. It is recognized that for many providers, the redeployment of staff for the purpose of VCOD [Vaccine as a Condition of Deployment] may not be feasible or practical, he said.

Although some of those evicted are GP receptionists, porters and cleaners, I understand the loss of clinical staff is expected to be over 50,000.

For context, 50,000 also happens to be the same number as the number of extra nurses Boris Johnson promised in the 2019 general election for the current Parliament. So the staff increase he promised over five years could be eclipsed by staff losses in a single day on April 1.

For months, Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have been determined to take a hardline stance on unvaccinated health workers, arguing that the primary goal of the mandatory jab policy is to make hospitals safer for patients and other staff.

But since the Commons passed the necessary legal regulations earlier this month, there have been growing calls for the plan to be put on hold or even scrapped altogether, especially amid new evidence that two shots are only a thing. not as effective against the Omicron variant anyway.

And now, days away from the February 3 deadline for all staff to receive their first dose of the vaccine, I understand that the Department of Health and Social Care is actively considering suspending the policy.

The first glimmer of a change of heart came this week from the prime minister himself, but few noticed. There’s an old joke among veteran MPs that if you want to keep a secret, tell it on the floor of the House of Commons. This is because after most major events like PMQs or the start of ministerial statements, MPs and journalists leave the room.

This Wednesday, in a moment of calm long after all the drama of a Conservative defection to Labor and David Daviss in the name of god bombshell, Johnson was quizzed by lockdown skeptic Mark Harper on the controversial issue of beatings of NHS staff.

After hailing how the threat of restraint had driven up NHS jab rates, the Prime Minister said seven potentially significant words: We will consider the way forward. To emphasize that it was not just flannel to buy a critic, he later said to another opponent of mandatory hits, Danny Kruger (who was once the Prime Minister’s political secretary): I repeat my cautious words .

The hint of a reprieve has given hope to MPs who share concerns from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) that the mandatory hits policy will do more harm than good.

The Bishop of London, the Rt Revd Sarah Mullally, urged ministers to rethink during a Lords debate on Thursday. The Bishop, who is also a former head nurse, called on all staff to get the shot.

But she added: However, having heard from midwives myself this week, I can see the anxiety that the requirement for mandatory vaccination causes, as well as the potential risks to the health service and its patients.

In hospitals, managers find that attempts at persuasion have not worked and there is now a hard core of staff who do not respond to the threat of dismissal.

To fire valuable nursing staff during this crisis would be an act of self-sabotage, NCR Chief Pat Cullen said this week. RCN chief executive Gill Walton said it would open a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences.

As the NHS still faces the dual demands of the booster scheme delivery and hospitalizations from the Omicron wave, the fear among Tory backbenchers is that their local hospitals and doctors’ surgeries will face shortages of catastrophic personnel practically overnight in April.

Indeed, the biggest concern of hospital managers is that the sudden shortage of staff will affect patient safety.

After several trusts recently had to report critical incidents on Omicron pressures, the concern is that they will now have to report to regulator CQC emergency notices of events that shut down a service safely and properly.

The new vaccination policy warns that such events will involve an insufficient number of suitably qualified, competent and experienced people.

We can’t magically replace these patient-facing staff out of thin air, another insider says. A break, possibly until the summer to give new recruits time to join us, is being requested after several trusts warned DHSC and NHS England of serious shortcomings.

The race against time is real, with ministers having just under a fortnight to change regulations before redundancy notices are sent across the country.

They may argue that the threat of sacking has boosted numbers, but overall NHS staffing is the immediate priority. The need to tackle non-Covid post-Omicron waiting lists is also a key factor, and staffing at the heart of it.

Along with the lifting of Plan B restrictions, the suspension of the mandate would also fit with the government’s broader message that its aim is to get life back to normal, without further disruption to health services or the general public.

The politics of the current woes of the prime ministers’ leadership may prove crucial. With so many MPs already upset over party and tax increases, he cannot afford another group of dissenters who fear the NHS will be plunged into another crisis in April.

If Johnson ignores calls for a break, he could lose his job before all those health service staff lose theirs.