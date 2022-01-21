Fani Willis calls for a special grand jury to investigate Trump





The Fulton County Chief Prosecutor on Thursday asked a special grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

If allowed to proceed, the secret panel would be allowed to investigate Trump’s infamous phone call urging Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to find 11,780 votes,’ but it would not have the power to dismiss an indictment.

“If you’re trying to keep a politically advantageous investigative process going for as long as possible without bringing an indictment, that’s what you would do,” Atlanta-based defense attorney Andrew Fleischman said. who works for Ross & Pines, LLC. Law&Crime in a telephone interview.

“Single agency with competence that is not a potential witness”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) made his request in a two-page letter to Superior Court Chief Justice Christopher S. Brasher.

“Please note that the District Attorney’s Office has received information indicating a reasonable likelihood that the administration of the 2020 State of Georgia elections, including the election for President of the United States, has been subject to possible criminal disturbances,” Willis wrote.

During Trump’s phone call with Raffensperger, the former president complained that a US attorney he called a “never Trumper” did not endorse his baseless election fraud allegations. Then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Byung BJay Pak was replaced ‘by order of the president’ two days later, and Pak later told the Senate that Trump would have fired him if he didn’t. had not resigned. Pak’s replacement, Bobby Christine, previously of the Northern District of Georgia, later resigned.

Willis cited Trump’s extensive efforts to nullify the Georgia election as the reason his office is best placed to investigate.

“Our office has also learned that individuals associated with these disruptions have contacted other agencies with authority to investigate this matter, including the Georgia Secretary of State, Georgia Attorney General, and United States Attorney’s Office to the Northern District of Georgia, leaving this office. as the only competent agency that is not a potential witness to conduct related to the case,” she wrote.

According to the letter, Raffensperger, a key witness to the investigation, told Willis’ office that he would not voluntarily agree to an interview or provide evidence without a subpoena.

Willis asked the judge to appoint a “special grand jury” to investigate “facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 election in the State of Georgia.” She noted that such a panel “will not have the power to issue an indictment but may make recommendations regarding criminal prosecution as it deems appropriate.”

A special grand jury will also be able to focus exclusively on the Trump investigation and continue its term beyond the duration of a typical grand jury, the district attorney noted.

If a case were to proceed to prosecution, evidence would be harder to challenge under a Georgia precedent known as State v. Lampl, a corruption case in which the defendant said prosecutors used evidence beyond the reach of the special grand jury.

“The Supreme Court of Georgia says, ‘Well, yes, they went beyond the scope, but there’s no exclusionary remedy when that happens,'” noted Fleischman, the attorney. of the defense.

“Trump does not speak properly”

However, Fleischman added that he doesn’t believe Trump has much to fear from his potential criminal exposure in Fulton County. He noted that there is always the possibility that the judge will reject the request.

“Even assuming they say ‘yes,’ that all means she’s going to be subpoenaing witnesses, who she probably already has a pretty good idea of ​​testifying about, right?” Fleischman added. “I mean, the call is recorded. The same goes for the other call. We have Trump recorded a million times on this. If you don’t have enough for an indictment now under Georgia law, which I think you don’t, I don’t see what further investigation is going to give you.

The Brookings Institute, a centrist think tank based in Washington, D.C., took a different view in a 114-page report on Trump’s possible exposure, ranging from crimes such as breaching an official duty to crimes such as election interference.

“The facts and the law are clear given the State of Georgia’s responsibility to oversee and certify the election, and the absence of any presidential responsibility in determining this outcome as Trump’s arm-twisting efforts of various state officials to change the outcome in his favor were well outside the scope of his responsibilities,” concluded the Brookings report, co-authored by counsel for the House Judiciary Democrats during the first impeachment of Trump, Norman Eisen and six other lawyers and analysts.

The report noted that the “11,780 votes” that Trump wanted Raffensperger to “find” was President Joe Biden’s precise margin of victory in that state. Trump also warned Raffensperger that it would be a big risk for you and very dangerous to insist that there was no criminality in Georgia’s election administration,” comments widely described as attempts to intimidation and threats.

Trump could also raise multiple defenses, from place of challenge to federal court, a maneuver that could put the case under the jurisdiction of the U.S. attorney. The former president could also argue a defense of the First Amendment.

“It’s a citizen asking someone they don’t directly control to do something,” Fleischman said. “Now he says crazy things in the process, but he believes those things to be true.”

Brookings noted that speech integral to criminal conduct, such as fight words, threats and solicitations, remains categorically outside First Amendment protections, but Fleischman believed Trump’s approach fell outside of these simple categories.

“It’s not as clean as people want it to be because Trump doesn’t speak cleanly,” Fleischman said. “He does not express himself in a simple and clear way.”

As a defense attorney, Fleischman found the length of the investigation to be of added importance: “Fulton County is quick to charge things.”

The prosecutor’s letter does not mention Trump by name, except in a transcript of Raffensperger’s interview with “Meet the Press” included as an exhibit.

Read Willis’ letter, below:

(Photo by Trump via Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images/ Photo by Willis via screenshot from video on DA website)

