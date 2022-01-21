Turkey’s role in the Balkans reflects region’s importance to Ankara

The Balkans are an area of ​​particular interest to Turkey, due to its geopolitical proximity and its historical and cultural ties. Over the past few months, relations with the Balkan countries and related issues have begun to occupy an increasingly prominent place on Ankara’s foreign policy agenda.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Albania, which last year signed an agreement to upgrade bilateral relations with Ankara to the level of a strategic partnership.

The following day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic traveled to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart. The visit was important for several reasons, including the fact that Turkey is likely to act as a mediator in the crisis talks between all parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina. These should take place after the elections in Serbia in April.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is in the midst of a political crisis involving the Bosnian and Serbian nations. It was sparked when the Serbian member of the country’s tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, called for the de facto secession of Bosnian Serbs from the Bosnian state by forming their own army, legal and official tax system. This is seen as contrary to the US-brokered Dayton Accords that ended the country’s bloody civil war in 1995 and established the tripartite presidency.

In a country where ethnic divisions between Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats have led to war crimes in recent history, current tensions are putting other countries in the region on alert. The effects of these tensions are likely to be felt well beyond the borders of Bosnia and Herzegovina and could jeopardize Turkish, Russian, American and European interests in the region.

Turkey, which has deep-rooted ties with Balkan states, called Dodiks’ decision wrong and dangerous. In a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart after their meeting this week, Erdogan said they had agreed to bring together the three leaders of the Bosnian tripartite presidency for a meeting in Ankara or Belgrade to resolve the crisis. He added that Turkey would intensify its diplomatic efforts to find a solution soon after the elections in Serbia.

Local media quoted Erdogan as saying leaders of Balkan states had expressed support for his offer to mediate.

Turkey, which maintains good diplomatic relations with the Western Balkan states and provides economic and humanitarian aid, has maintained its relations with each country in the region in recent years.

In August, for example, Erdogan embarked on a three-day Balkan tour, during which he visited Bosnia and Montenegro. The following month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu traveled to Serbia to open a Turkish consulate in the town of Novi Pazar, which has a predominantly Bosnian Muslim population.

The importance of Serbia and Bosnia to Turkey seems to reflect Ankara’s flagship project in the region, the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway. Sinem Cengiz

Erdogan also met with Vucic, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Dodik in separate meetings in the months that followed. Dodik in particular supports Turkey’s role in the Balkans, saying: The fate of Bosnia and Herzegovina depends on the dialogue of local politicians, with the support of Erdogan. Apart from that, no opinion will lead to a good result for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Turkey, which historically has close ties with Bosnian Muslims, has also begun to develop closer ties with Serbia, which sees a stable Turkey as vital for the Balkan region. These bilateral relations have developed not only along political and economic lines, but also have a military dimension.

A military framework agreement signed by Ankara and Belgrade in 2019 was criticized by the Turkish opposition during debates in the Turkish parliament. According to reports, the government defended the agreement, which was ratified by Serbia in 2020, as a routine agreement similar to those signed with other countries. But opposition politicians said it included details that would confuse Turkey’s allies and harm the country’s interests in the Balkans. They warned that it could also jeopardize Turkey’s role as a mediator in the region.

Elsewhere, Turkish authorities recently said they would deploy 50 police officers to Hungary’s borders with Romania and Serbia to help with efforts to prevent illegal migration, drug trafficking and cross-border crime.

Since the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, the Balkans have been a priority for Turkey, which has established itself as an important player in the region over the past two decades thanks to its growing economic and political influence.

Ankara has also played an important role in promoting the Balkan countries’ involvement in NATO, including supporting Macedonia’s successful bid to join the alliance. Since 1995, Ankara has participated in all NATO operations in the Balkans and has contributed troops to serve with international security forces in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

While the stakes are high for Turkey in the Balkans, it is also important to consider the interests of other international and regional actors. The region has become an area of ​​interest for a wide range of foreign powers, including China, the United States, Europe and Russia.

Moscow has a particularly strong and active interest in the region, striving to strengthen its economic presence and political influence there. However, its policies in the Balkans do not align with those of Turkey. Therefore, Ankara’s involvement in the current regional crisis and its future role will likely depend on coordination with other powers, especially the US and the EU.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

