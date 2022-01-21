Temple of Somnath: The Temple of Somnath is the embodiment of faith and culture: PM Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Somnath Temple is the embodiment of faith and culture visited by more than a million pilgrims every year.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister congratulated the Government of Gujarat and the Somnath Temple Trust for the project.

“Somnath is the embodiment of faith and culture which is visited by more than a million pilgrims every year, taking away new thoughts and experiences. The circumstances in which the temple of Somnath was destroyed and the circumstances in which the temple was renovated through the efforts of Sardar Patel, both have a great message for us as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

“Today the Somnath Circuit House is also inaugurated. I warmly congratulate the Government of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple Trust and all of you on this important occasion,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He further stated that this building was designed in such a way that people staying here also enjoy the “sea view”.

“I am told that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here also benefit from the ‘sea view’ i.e. when people sit here peacefully in their rooms they will also see the waves of the sea and the peak of Somnath will also be visible,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said the new Circuit House will become a focal point for tourism and the landscaping has been done in such a way that sea views are available from every room.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Somnath temple is visited by thousands of Indian and foreign devotees every year. The need for the new Circuit House arose because the existing government facility was located far from the temple. The new Circuit House was built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with first-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference hall, auditorium hall, etc. The landscaping has been done in such a way that a sea view is available from every room, he added.

