Politics
Jokowi affirms Indonesia’s support for transition to green energy use
During an interview with President Joko Widodo during the World Economic Forum held virtually on Thursday (20/1), the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (World Economic Forum/WEF) Klaus Schwab said that Indonesia is still quite heavily dependent on coal. He questioned Indonesia’s commitment to accelerating the transition to more environmentally friendly energy use in the future.
We need a sustainable energy transition with other developing countries. Electricity generation in Indonesia still depends on coal. What are Indonesia’s main levers for accelerating its energy transition? Schwab asked Jokowi.
In line with what was conveyed at the COP26 summit in Glasgow some time ago, Jokowi again underlined his commitment to begin the transition to more environmentally friendly energy.
The president, however, said the transition would require huge funding and access to green technologies.
According to him, for developing countries like Indonesia, there must be technological and financial support so that it is not too burdensome for the state finances, industry and society. Jokowi asked for help from developed countries to achieve this.
Indonesia, for example, needs $50 billion for its transformation to new and renewable energy and $37 billion for the forestry sector for land use and marine carbon. Indonesia and developing countries request contributions from developed countries for funding and technology transfer. Funding sources and technology transfer will be a game-changer for the development of innovative funding programs, Jokowi said.
The President said that to achieve the transition to the use of green energy, the government cannot work alone. Both national and international cooperation is necessary for the acceleration of this transition to be done properly. Domestically, Jokowi said, his party has worked with state energy companies and the private sector to immediately design a fair and affordable energy transition for the public. At the same time, at the international level, it cooperates with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Klaus further questioned Indonesia’s contribution to the global movement towards a greener future by using state assets?
Jokowi explained that his government already has a roadmap to zero carbon emissions or net zero emissions by 2060, including clean sink forestry and land sectors by 2030. Indonesia, Jokowi added, has also provided green incentives to business actors to encourage increased realization of green economy.
Indonesia has also made environmental conservation and restoration efforts which it says have been successful in recent years. Jokowi said the rate of deforestation had dropped significantly to 75% during the 2019-2020 period at 115,000 hectares. Meanwhile, wildfires are also said to have dropped dramatically, just how hotspot in 2021, only 1300 were recorded against 8900 hotspot in 2014.
Then, the restoration of peatlands is also going well from 2016 to 2021 we have achieved 3.7 million ha. Mangrove rehabilitation is also being carried out on a large scale this year,” Jokowi said.
For example, in 2020-2021, he continued, Indonesia rehabilitated 50,000 hectares of mangrove forest and the government’s goal is to be able to rehabilitate up to 600,000 hectares by 2024.
“I think it’s the largest in the world with four times the carbon sequestration of tropical forests, even with in the basement mangroves can reach 10 to 12 times, he explained.
The government, the president added, has also released green sukkuk as an innovative financing mechanism to finance an eco-friendly development program as well as the emission of government bond by category environmental social and governance. His party has also discussed introducing a carbon tax to tackle the climate change crisis.
Indonesia has the potential to become Global market leaders under the global carbon trading system, it is even predicted that it will be able to beat the carbon trading potential in Peru, Kenya and Brazil as sister countries which have the largest area of rainforest in the world, he said.
Concrete steps
CELIOS economic observer Bhima Yudhistira said that actually Indonesia does not need to wait for incentives from developed countries to make the transition to using green energy given the different potential it has.
He gave an example, the talk of imposing a carbon tax that can be used to stimulate and incentivize power generation companies to immediately switch to new and renewable energy (EBT).
In addition, over the past 20 years, the use of NREs has actually been cheaper from the point of view of commercial feasibility and economic price, so that it is starting to be affordable for consumers, the private sector and industry.
“OJK’s decision to launch a green taxonomy is a good first step and is quite concrete,” he added. The green taxonomy itself is a list containing various companies whose classifications are considered to meet the requirements of high environmental standards.
In this way, the company deserves to be incentivized by the government or allowed to issue green bonds so that it can obtain priority financing from financial institutions, since they are considered to have a high commitment to environmental protection. ‘environment.
So we shouldn’t be on stage excuses, our case takes more time. Do not equate Indonesia with developed countries, the cost is also expensive, we should take concrete action. Yes no It is a pity that Indonesia is probably isolated from other countries, because it is considered a weak commitment in the direction of EBT or green economy in general, says Bhima to FLY. [gi/em]
