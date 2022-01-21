No one could replace Imran Khans in the PTI: Asad Umar





Federal Minister of Planning and Development, Asad Umar. The leader of the AFPPTI claims that 99% of the PTI’s vote bank belongs to Imran Khan. Says “a frantic race for leadership is going on within PML-N.” hurt him.

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said on Friday there was no factionalism with the PTI for leadership and no one could replace Prime Minister Imran Khan in the left.

Speaking on Geo News program ‘Naya Pakistan’, the minister said that 99% of PTI’s vote bank belongs to Imran Khan so if anyone doubts his leadership, he can all to do to challenge it.

Shedding light on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement about four senior PML-N officials “determined to remove Nawaz Sharif from their party”, Umar said he did not know if these four members had met someone to make a confession, but he “There is surely a frantic race for leadership going on within PML-N.”

The federal minister went on to say that whenever the budget is passed or any major development takes place in the country, the opposition claims that “the allied parties are not in solidarity with the government”.

“I repeat that the nation stands with Imran Khan and that is the only reason why the opposition could not hurt him,” Umar said.

Responding to a question regarding his previous statement regarding Pakistan’s domestic product (GDP) growth, he said: “While the opposition has called 3.94% GDP growth in 2020-21 false, they have reached 5.4% and they don’t even accept this positive growth.”

He went on to say that due to global inflation, the government is facing a current account deficit, but the country’s economy is still moving towards growth.

Umar also liked former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh, saying he made good decisions during his tenure as he was “good at economic management”.

He further shed light on the increase in COVID-19 cases and said that in light of the current situation, the government has made decisions to impose sanctions.

Miftah Ismail backs Umars’ statement on 5.4% GDP growth

Speaking on the show, PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail backed Asad Umars’ statement of 5.4% GDP and export growth. However, he criticized the PTI policies which he said led to historic inflation and the resulting poverty.

“The country’s exports have indeed increased, but poverty remains a problem in the country,” he said.

“Despite GDP growth, Imran Khan broke records by accepting highest amount of loans [from international bodies] in the history of the country.

