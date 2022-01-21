Development partnership, key pillar of India-Mauritius relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Jointly inaugurating several development projects in Mauritius, together with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Mauritius was an integral part of India’s approach to the Indian Ocean and development partnership was a key pillar close ties. between the two nations.

Speaking at a virtual event, Modi said India and Mauritius are united by history, ancestry, culture, language and the shared waters of the Indian Ocean. Today, our strong development partnership has become an essential pillar of our close ties. Mauritius, said Modi, is an excellent example of India’s approach to partnership for development, which is based on the needs and priorities of our partners and respects their sovereignty. He highlighted several aspects of the relationship and mentioned that under the Indias Vaccine Maitri programme, Mauritius was one of the first countries where he was able to send Covid vaccines. Mauritius is also an integral part of our approach to the Indian Ocean, Modi said, adding that he was pleased that bilateral cooperation, including on maritime security, translated this vision into action. Thursday’s event, he said, demonstrated, Our shared commitment to improving the lives of our people. They inaugurated the social housing project and laid the foundation stones for a civil service college and an 8 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm project, which Modi says will help alleviate the climate challenges facing Mauritius in as an island country. India had granted US$353 million to Mauritius in May 2016 in the form of a special economic program for five priority projects, of which the social housing project was the latest to be completed. The solar project will generate around 14 GWh of green energy per year, to electrify around 10,000 homes with an estimated avoidance of 13,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. He expressed the hope that India and Mauritius can together create a shining example of such cooperation in the field of solar energy. Two agreements were also exchanged, one for the extension of a $190 million line of credit to Mauritius for the Metro Express and other infrastructure projects and a memorandum of understanding on the implementation small development projects. Regarding the latter, Modi said, he will carry out high-impact projects at the community level across Mauritius. He stressed that India will always continue to support Mauritius in its development journey. According to an Indian government statement, Jugnauth thanked India for its wide-ranging assistance, including financial assistance to Mauritius, and noted that under Modi, relations between the two nations have reached new heights.

