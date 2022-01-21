Donald Trump has had a truly terrible week.





If he were anyone else, you could say former President Donald Trump had a really bad week. Indeed, if he were someone else, one could well say that it seems that the walls are closing in on him. But Donald Trump has lived in the Republic of Walls-Closing-Inistan for so, very long that it’s unclear if the former president will get away with it once again just lying about the square footage of the penthouse in constant decrease. Important developments this week include:

In a massive filing on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her civil investigation into the Trump Organization showed the company misstated the value of several assets in tax returns and financial statements used to secure loans. So James sought a court order compelling Trump and two of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to testify under oath. James also reported that in previous testimony, Trump’s third adult child, Eric, invoked the Fifth Amendment about 500 times.

On Wednesday evening, on a vote of 81, the Supreme Court opened the door to the release of more than 700 documents that Trump had sought to withhold from the House committee investigating the events of January 6, at this point virtually ensuring that at a minimum the commission will now receive documents linking the president to events on Capitol Hill that day, including, as Slates Jeremy Stahl wrote, early drafts of statements Trump made that day who failed to quell the violence as lawmakers pleaded with him for support, a draft executive order on election integrity, and handwritten notes regarding the events of January 6 from Meadows himself. same. Politico has already released the astonishing draft executive order, which ordered the Pentagon to seize every voting machine in the country in what would have been a far more coup-y coup.

On Thursday, the Jan. 6 select committee asked Trump’s daughter and then senior adviser Ivanka Trump to cooperate with its investigation, a step closer to his inner circle. In the letter seeking her testimony, the panel said witnesses have now told investigators she may well have first-hand knowledge of her father’s actions before, during and after the Jan. 6 effort to overturn the election results. .

On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury as part of her effort to investigate Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Among other things, Willis reviews Trump’s Jan. 2 phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he urged the Republican to find the 11,780 votes needed to reverse Bidens’ victory in Georgia. Willis plans to criminally indict Trump for voter fraud. She asked for the special grand jury because a significant number of witnesses and potential witnesses refused to cooperate with the investigation in the absence of a subpoena requiring their testimony.

There is more. There really are many more. A criminal investigation led by new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues apace; the civil lawsuits filed by Mary Trump and E. Jean Carroll and other litigation are proceeding in courts nationwide. Some of Donald Trump’s closest Confederates, advisers and supporters are beginning to feel the heat of their own actions around the insurgency, with the defiance of Congressional charges and credentials mounting and the Justice Department finally targeting those who have directed the seditious plot at the Capitol. . The real question, then, is, now that he’s survived not one but two impeachments and the Mueller report, and settled many other potentially damaging lawsuits, when experts say this time the walls are really closing in , really, really around the Trump family, what walls are really walls and what are just tiny obstacles for a family that seems to have been genetically engineered to forever escape accountability?

The question is not simply whether Trump and his family have the usual bag of legal tricks of evasion, delay, threats directed at judges and other litigants, determined non-compliance and unerring ability to turn losses into triumphs. The question is whether the broader national mood that casts doubt on all legal processes as witch hunts and views any accountability of Trump supporters as partisan retaliation even negates the usefulness of the whole legal system in the future. In other words, what if we keep setting up legal accountability mechanisms, and no one comes over and over again?

In a way, the legal question intertwines with the political question: as long as Donald Trump is still somewhat immune from political consequences, will he remain entirely immune from legal consequences? This was clearly the case for Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and others who came out on the wrong side of a legal fight and still left men free. Donald Trump, however, no longer controls the levers of accountability, through the power of pardon or the power to abuse the Department of Justice for its own ends. So when we ask whether the walls of justice are truly capable of catching up with the Trump family and imposing meaningful consequences, it helps to separate the legal machinery from the politics.

In this sense, the findings of the select committee on January 6, for example, may not attract Trump’s liability, simply because, much like the Mueller report, which said that Trump obstructed justice but could not not be indicted in power, half the country won’t care. The New York litigation may result in real liability for Trump, particularly the civil investigation that could produce a monetary penalty, but whether it actually bars him from running for office again or inspires him to do more efforts for the nomination of 2024, it is his. question. Perhaps the real inquiry here, then, is not so much about the walls closing forever and the possible legal ramifications for Trump, but whether the GOP in particular and Trump supporters generally have an unlimited appetite for a guy who looks a little more like a loser every day. The jury that isn’t a real jury, of course, is still out on that, but some of the signals suggest that maybe the actual effect of having the walls look like they’re getting closer, that they’re really or not, brings with it a growing sense that maybe hitching your horse to a paddy wagon is losing political strategy.

Donald Trump held the walls at bay, long before he ran for office, by undermining, buying, waiting and bullying the justice system. Once he took office, he made the best efforts of any president to buy and sell judges and justices, to bully his attorneys general, and to fight his way to lifelong legal immunity. When you no longer have any authority over judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers, it is at least no longer possible to simply tear down the walls. Which means we really wonder if the illusion of immunity, the appearance of political victimization and the repeated assertions that the rule of law is only for other people, smaller and less important, can protect the Trump family forever. It is an illusory power that lasts only as long as it is granted. That it lasts forever has less to do with trumps than the rest of us.

