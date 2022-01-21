Trump’s new legal troubles mount even as Russian probe officially falters





If last week was considered Joe Biden’s very bad week, there is reason to think that this week was Donald Trump’s bad week, or even worse.

Let’s look at all the court cases and investigations that seem to be pushing against Trump despite his best efforts to push them back with lawsuits and delay tactics. The good news for Trump is that it appears the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided that all of the obstruction of justice Trump has done in plain sight during the Russia investigation is not worth the hassle. be prosecuted. Unless they act very quickly, the statute of limitations is about to expire on that front. So much for Robert Mueller’s optimistic statement that we don’t have to worry about his refusal to recommend indictment because, of course, they could still do so after the president leaves.

But that’s the only good news on this front that Trump has received in recent days.

The former president still faces a flurry of legal inquiries from New York to Georgia as evidence mounts at the Jan. 6 committee and the DOJ. The case that appears to be the closest to a conclusion is the civil investigation led by New York State Attorney General Leticia James. Last Tuesday, James filed a response to one of Trump’s frivolous arguments with a filing and statement that his office “uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years.”

It doesn’t surprise anyone. The New York Times exposed the massive tax evasion perpetrated by Trump’s father for decades and Trump learned everything he knows about his father’s “business”. There have been many other deep journalistic dives into Trump’s corrupt business practices defrauding customers, investors and insurance companies. Pro-Publica and WNYC’s joint investigation titled Trump Inc. and its lead producer Andrea Bernstein’s book titled “American Oliarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power” alone uncovered years of misrepresentation and double-dealing in Trump’s real estate activities in the United States and abroad. This family business, as we know from past cases such as the Trump University fraud case that Trump settled for $25 million when he assumed the presidency and the embarrassing scam game that they ran called the “Trump Foundation” which turned out to be little more than a slush fund for themselves bordering on crime for years.

This New York Attorney General’s case is the first to formally examine some of these claims and it appears there is plenty of evidence to back them up. For example, James brought receipts showing Trump had refinanced the loan on his 40 Wall Street tower in Lower Manhattan claiming it was worth $735 million when it was worth less than half that. The value of the Trump Organization’s Aberdeen Golf Club has been massively inflated due to lies about the number of luxury homes it planned to build. The AG also claims that Trump made false statements to the IRS, overstating the land values ​​on two of his golf courses by counting the values ​​of non-existent mansions for which he then took deductions. I don’t know about you, but I have a sneaky suspicion that if any of us tried to do something like this, even on a small scale, we’d be in serious criminal trouble.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation based on the same evidence and there is some coordination between the two offices, a fact Trump and his brood are using to argue they shouldn’t have to appear. under subpoena. You see, if they wish to avoid incriminating themselves in the criminal case, they should take the 5th in the civil case, and unlike the criminal cases, this can be used against them.

Think about it: the former president of the United States and his children, one of whom was a top White House adviser, are arguing that they won’t be able to testify because they could criminally incriminate themselves. You may think they are just trying to delay the process, but they must actually be very worried about being exposed to crime. According to James, Eric Trump, the only one to testify so far, took the 5th 500 times in his deposition.

The criminal investigation was much more discreet than that of the New York Attorney General, but they did indict the Trump Organization’s CFO on unrelated fraud charges and since the case is closely related to the civil case , it can be assumed that they operate from the same evidence. It’s possible they won’t be able to put together any criminal charges from what we’ve seen, but if what James says is true, it means something is seriously wrong with our criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, the district attorney investigating Trump’s attempt to coerce state and local officials into committing voter fraud has asked a special grand jury to hear the case. It’s the one where he was recorded calling the Secretary of State to tell him he’d be in legal trouble if he didn’t “find” 11,800 votes to put Trump on top. It looks like this case isn’t going away anytime soon, either.

Back in DC, the Trump-picked Supreme Court betrayed him yet again, ruling this week that the National Archives could turn over records requested by the Jan. 6 committee. (I would be very surprised if the White House lawyers who were so concerned about the President’s unconstitutional coup planning did not write memoranda to file outlining their objections.) The committee subpoenaed Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and demanded Ivanka Trump must appear voluntarily to tell what she knows about her father sitting on his hands while his supporters trash the Capitol.

And now we have this story of Giuliani coordinating the use of Trump’s fraudulent “substitute voters” who actually sent fake documents to the National Archives, in what may end up being the most notorious case of voter fraud in history. ‘story. (That’s enough to blow your head off.) Two state attorneys general have referred the case to the Justice Department and it’s hard to imagine they won’t look into it. People are in jail right now for much less.

It’s raining bad legal news for Donald Trump. Unfortunately, that means Trump will definitely run for president, which he says will protect him and his family from legal risk. From the man who won his election by promising to “lock him up!” it’s particularly rich, but it’s Trump. And if he were to win (or “win”) in 2024, he would buy four more years to run out of time on any potential crimes, because DOJ policy is that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Maybe that’s a norm really worth breaking.

