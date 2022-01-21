Terror rears its ugly head over ‘imperfect’ policies: Nawaz – Pakistan





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said terrorism is resurfacing in the country because of Imran Khan’s flawed policies.

I condemn the explosion in Lahore and pray for the recovery of the injured. Due to (Prime Minister) Imran Khan’s misguided policies, terrorism has once again surfaced in the country, the PML-N leader said in a tweet from London where he has lived since November 2019.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while condemning the blast and mourning the loss of life said in a tweet: Three dead and dozens injured in Lhr bomb blast today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Cherifs! What is the next? Blame the victims of the tragedy.

A day when Lahore cries and cries, more heartlessness and apathy than misplaced priorities, she said while commenting on uploaded footage of PM Khans’ comments on the Sharifs on her Twitter account.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, said he shared the grief of those who lost their lives and were injured. He said it was regrettable that terrorism has again emerged in the country.

Top PPP leader Rehman Malik condemned the terrorist act in Anarkali saying it was a typical style of TTP Pakistan & Daesh (the Islamic State militant group). Kabul must use its influence to ensure a halt to the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, he said and added that Haji Wali Noor, Emir of the TTP, and his other hardline terrorist commanders, including Faqeer Mohammad, should be handed over to Pakistan without delay.

This is in fact another act committed in Lahore after the targeted assassinations in Islamabad. This is the new wave of terrorism in Pakistan as in Kabul. We must uncover the sleeping cells of terrorists in our country. It’s not going to stop, so we need to resort to practical preventive measures.

We condemn this heinous act and express our regrets for the loss of precious lives in the attack and our condolences to the families, Malik said.

PPP: The Pakistan People’s Party has condemned the Anarkali explosion and the loss of precious lives in the incident.

PPP Punjab chairman Raja Parvez Ashraf demanded that the government provide the best possible treatment to those injured in the incident and offer financial assistance to the heirs of those who lost their lives.

He said the national action plan should be implemented in letter and spirit to stem the wave of extremism and terrorism.

PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza visited the injured at Mayo Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. He expressed his concern over the spread of terrorist wave as terrorists are hitting Lahore after Peshawar and Islamabad.

Former Punjab branch chief Qamar Zaman Kaira has warned that failure by the government to stem the wave of terrorism will cause irreparable loss to the country.

SACM: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Tourism, Hasaan Khawar, said it was still too early to comment on the motives behind the tragic explosion at Anarkali.

Expressing deep sympathy to the families of those killed and praying for a speedy recovery of those injured, SACM said investigative agencies including the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Rescue 1122, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Police are all looking into aspects of this tragic incident. .

He added that all Pakistani institutions and people were on the same page on the issue of national security.

Posted in Dawn, January 21, 2022

