Donald Trump and Sean Hannity just had the most incredible exchange





Hannity: “I want America to be well. I really do, with all my heart. And I – the only way I see it could change course is, as the Wall Street Journal pointed out rightly today – there is no course correction with [President Joe Biden]. He seems locked into each of these failed policies. So, you know, you know, you keep banging your head against the wall. Why would you expect a different result?”

Trump: “So we would have had the wall completed in three weeks. It was largely complete. We made nearly 800 kilometers of wall on the southern border. It really worked. It really had an impact. Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras. We were — El Salvador — all of these countries that we were working with. »

Before I go any further, let me clarify this: This is a REAL exchange that happened between the former President and a major cable network host on planet Earth. (And, yes, I double-checked because it sounds like a bad parody.)

Hannity speaks about what he believes to be Biden’s intransigence regarding the best policies to move the country forward. And wondering why he has to keep giving Biden a chance to succeed when it’s obvious to him that Biden won’t. To express his frustration, he uses a metaphor: banging his head against a wall.

Trump completely misses the metaphor. All the former president seems to hear is “wall.” And so he goes into his normal riff about how the United States built a big border wall with Mexico and how it worked better than anyone thought. (Inset: Trump’s claims about the wall are, wait for it, wildly exaggerated.)

What’s even more remarkable — or maybe not, given Hannity’s willingness to bow and scrape Trump’s altar — is that the host never steps in or tries to bring Trump back to his original question, which had nothing to do with the border wall and anything to do with Biden’s alleged stubbornness and ineffectiveness.

In fact, Trump’s “mural” response spans almost 450 words. At the end of which, Hannity simply says, “You know, you started with international foreign affairs. Let’s stick with that.” Is he???

This is, of course, a completely ridiculous back and forth. But it illustrates that the conservative media — of which Hannity is one of the leaders — is actively enabling Trump. It’s clear within seconds of Trump starting to speak that he misunderstood the question. But rather than gently attempt to get the former president back on track, Hannity simply lets Trump talk and talk; the former president delivers a salad of nonsense words that evoked, among other things, the Olympics, Ukraine and Kim Jong Un.

Ultimately, Hannity will just let Trump say and do whatever he wants, because doing anything else would risk angering the former president. And Hannity’s livelihood hinges on a close relationship with Trump. And we turn around.

